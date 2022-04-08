This Is Tory Lanez’s Choice in Rides After Making Bail

Tory Lanez is out on bail, and the rapper didn’t want a chauffeur when he got out, but left in the front seat of his grey sports SUV, a Lamborghini Urus.
Just a few days ago, a judge handcuffed Tory Lanez for violating protective orders in his case with Megan Thee Stallion. In case you weren’t aware, the two have been fighting both on social media and in court for years. Tory and Megan dated for a while in the summer of 2020, and it turned dramatic after he allegedly shot her. At least, that’s what she claims.
After having violated protective orders in the case with the rapper because of some messy messages posted on Twitter, he was handcuffed and had to post a $350,000 bail.
He paid for it and then headed to his ride which was waiting for him outside – a grey Lamborghini Urus. It’s unclear how long he’s had this SUV, but it might be the exact same car that starred in his music video "Band a Man" in April of last year. That one was all yellow, but it would be totally possible for Tory to wrap the car and give it a grey exterior.
The Urus is the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup, and it was introduced back in 2018. Besides its exotic, rugged exterior, the SUV comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250 and 4,500 revs to both axles.
When it was introduced, the SUV was the fastest ever to exist, and, four years later, it’s still among the fastest. It can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
Besides the Urus, Tory Lanez’s social media is filled with fast vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette C8 and a McLaren 720S.
Tory Lanez just released from custody. He climbed in driver’s seat of waiting Lamborghini and drove off. Said he was feeling “amazing” pic.twitter.com/bKPvjH5Alp— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022