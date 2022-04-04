Lamborghini Teases New Model Ahead of Next Week's Unveiling, It's Probably a Huracan

Lamborghini took to the world wide web to announce the unveiling of a brand new product for next week, and by the looks of it, it is a Huracan in all likelihood.
How do we know that? It’s simple, actually, because it’s their only model to feature a V10 engine, and it clearly says ‘V10’ in the teaser picture accompanying the announcement.
Thus, unless they are prepping a limited-edition based on their most affordable supercar, or a bespoke example created for a wealthy enthusiast, it is possible that we might be looking at a Huracan. Things become even clearer when remembering that the Raging Bull actually announced a mid-April presentation for a yet-unnamed Huracan earlier this year.
Truth be told, we have no idea what it is, but with the presentation date set for April 12, at 12:00 p.m. CET (6:00 a.m. EST) we won’t have to wait that long to find out.
On a slightly different note, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has also announced the debut of yet another Huracan prior to the end of the year, which “will be out of the choir, something that only Lamborghini can do.” It is quite possible that this one will be the so-called Sterrato (name still unconfirmed), a jacked-up version with plastic cladding that will eventually become an alternative to the upcoming Porsche 911 Safari/Cross Turismo.
In case you forgot, 2022 will be the last year of non-electrified model launches from Lamborghini. As a result, we should expect the facelifted Urus to premiere in the coming months as well, getting revised exterior styling, and probably a few tweaks made to the cockpit. A track-focused EVO version of the super SUV, which is the brand’s best-selling model by far, is in the pipeline as well. Those looking to go green-ish will be able to get the plug-in hybrid variant, which is also in the works.
