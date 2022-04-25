This Is Meek Mill’s Sleek, Satin Black 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Meek Mill is all about living lavishly, with lots of private jets and helicopters involved. But when he’s not flying, he drives a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
When you can pride yourself on a $20 million net worth, it’s not surprising you live a life that’s more than comfortable. Rapper Meek Mill, on his real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is all about style, especially when traveling. The artist, who switches from one private jet to another, focuses on luxury when he drives, too.
And, among his cars, there’s also a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The luxury sedan comes in a satin black with carbon fiber details, powder and ceramic coating, full tint and powder-coated factory wheels. All of these are the result of his collaboration with famous car customizer, Will Castro.
Unfortunately, Will Castro's short video didn’t give us the opportunity to see the interior, but we already know what the Maybach offers. With a longer wheelbase than the standard S-Class, the sedan features Executive Seats that leave plenty of room for the passengers in the rear. It offers other amenities such as a refrigerator, several massage programs, and the rear space can also turn into a mobile office.
The Maybach S-Class is available in two options, the S 580 and the S 680, the latter coming with a gasoline V12 engine. However, the only option available in the U.S. is the S 580. It is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Working alongside the V8, there is a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which brings another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
The Maybach S-Class is also fast, being able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and maxing out at 155 mph (249 kph).
Given that the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a favorite among celebrities, it’s not surprising that Meek also opted for one.
