Jay-Z, Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft a Drop-Top Bentley on His 80th

The question “what do you get the man/woman who has everything?” does pop up occasionally in conversation on rich people’s birthday presents. The answer invariably lists something custom or limited-edition, or some other type of priceless, one-off, or historically relevant piece of something.
Robert Kraft, Patriots owner and industrialist, is worth some $6.9 billion, and yes, that’s a lot of money to buy literally everything your heart could ever desire. So, when Kraft reached another milestone by turning 80 years old, friends must have been scrambling for ideas for the perfect birthday gift.
First of all, the perfect birthday gift, or any other gift for that matter, is that which comes from the heart. Secondly, when people like Kraft and his equally rich friends are concerned, rule number one applies exclusively because they can afford whatever they’re receiving as gifts.
Last weekend, Kraft celebrated his birthday at his new $43 million Hamptons mansion when he got a surprise visit from Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. Rubin, it seems, along with celebrity pals/rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z, found the perfect present for Kraft, and it was waiting for him in his driveway. The whole thing was filmed and posted to Instagram by Meek Mill.
The baby blue drop-top is a third-gen Continental GT Convertible. If it’s custom, Rubin doesn’t say, and Kraft doesn’t ask. Kraft wanted one such Bentley but, for whatever reason, never got one. Rubin jokes that Kraft sunk all his money in his latest mansion, but he does say later in the video below that he & Co. wanted to buy him “something you’d never get yourself.” Apparently, even billionaires have stuff they would never buy for themselves without that unbearable sense of guilt we common folk know so well.
Kraft says in the video he tried to get one such Bentley, but “we couldn’t.” Rubin replies with “we have resources,” implying that the more celebrities, the bigger the pressure they can exert toward getting what they want. Either way, Kraft seems genuinely pleased with his new present—and perhaps even more so with the handwritten card it came with.
In case you were wondering about the connection between Kraft, Rubin, Meek Mill, and Jay-Z—other than the fact that they’re all rich—it goes back to a few years ago when Kraft visited Meek Mill in jail. Then, the four of them started the REFORM Alliance in 2019, a criminal justice reform organization.
