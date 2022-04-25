Pontiac GTO-Based Veyron Is a Cheap, Convincing Ticket to Bugatti Ownership (Not)

The market of replica cars is a very muddy, gray area to tread, but it’s fun nonetheless. Built out of love, for fun or in the good ol’-fashioned spirit of keeping up with the Joneses, replica cars are decently-executed tributes at best, hilarious posers, or automotive abominations at worst.
Even a used, “basic” and temporarily “unsafe to drive” Bugatti Veyron, like the 2006 one Manny Khoshbin tried to sell earlier this year, asks more than $1 million. A new one starts at $3.3 million. But with this little gem, you’d get the same looks and comparable performance at a fraction of the price, and incredibly low maintenance and running costs.
LOL, probably not, but you can’t fault a guy for trying. A Bugatti Veyron replica is being sold off on eBay right now, for the very low price of $150,000. Except that it’s not a real Bugatti, and definitely not a Veyron, but a replica built with a 2004 Pontiac GTO as base, but you’re to believe that it’s the closest thing to the original possible.
In fact, the seller says that he personally bought it so he could further tinker with it to improve both the aesthetics and the sound, and he vouches that it comes close to the original. “It has a beautiful custom interior and looks like the real thing,” the listing reads. Let's not pull a muscle from all the reaching done here. “The car is also made to sound like the real Bugatti so it's really hard to tell the difference. This is not one of those Fiero-sized replicas, this one is made to look and sound like a true Bugatti with real good attention to detail.”
Power comes from a GTO LS1 V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission, and the odo reads 115,000 miles (185,074 km), many of which were put there before the conversion. The seller says the only reason he’s putting it on the market is because he already has his hands full with other exotics. “Why pay 2M for the real one when you can have it in your garage for only 150K,” he adds, right after saying that “minor things” might still need to be done.
This seems to be the same Veyron replica that first emerged online in the summer of 2014, then still under construction by a company called Santana Innovative Design. It was re-listed that autumn for $115,000, though still incomplete, but with the same kind of pompous description as the latest.
$150,000 is definitely not a lot of money for a Bugatti, but it is a lot for a replica, especially one that falls short of the original like this one does. It is true that it's better done than others, but we’ve seen more convincing, nicer Bugatti work done in clay, or even out of scrap metal.
