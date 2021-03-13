This Gorgeous, Rare Vector M12 With Royal Provenance Could Be Yours

3 This Ultra-Rare Falcon F7 Is the American Supercar You Didn’t Know You Could Get

Vector Motors was created as America’s response to Ferrari and Lamborghini and, as such, it put out a handful of vehicles that were inspired by aircraft design, using a mix of American and outsourced components. The Vector M12 is one such example. 13 photos



The M12 is offered as part of the Larry Winkler Collection and will cross the auction block on March 27. No pricing details are available, but Only 14 examples of the Vector M12 were completed between 1996 and 1999. The 12th example in the entire production series is now looking for a new owner, and if the rarity of this particular model or its striking design and performance specs don’t pique your interest, perhaps its royal provenance will.Listed with Barrett-Jackson , this M12 was built specifically for the Prince of Brunei, who ordered it with the glossy black paint and Lipstick Red interior. In recent years, it’s been modified to accommodate taller passengers, but without compromising the original layout or design.The listing doesn’t mention whether the 2,106 actual miles (3,390 km) were put on the M12 by the Prince, but it does note that it spent most of its existence as a display model in a string of museums across the world. It was also part of the Supercars of the World exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, U.S. The M12 is powered by a 5.7-liter V12 engine from Lamborghini, mated to a ZF 5-speed manual transmission and producing 492 hp and 425 ft-lbs (576 Nm) of torque. Top speed is 190 mph (306 kph), and 0 to 60 (97 kph) takes 4.5 seconds. This particular example received its last “full major engine-out” service in November 2019.The M12 is offered as part of the Larry Winkler Collection and will cross the auction block on March 27. No pricing details are available, but Jalopnik notes that the same car sold for $176,000 just last year, despite the fact that it had a price of $189,000 in 1999 – roughly $302,500 in today’s money.

