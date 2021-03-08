Take a Ride in the Unique McLaren Speedtail Hermes Edition

Manny Khosbhin isn't your regular car collector. The real estate millionaire likes them as limited as possible, unique if possible. The latest addition to his garage, the McLaren Speedtail, is of the same variety. Designed by Hermes, this Speedtail is like no other.
We've already seen Khoshbin take delivery of the Speedtail Hermes, parking it next to his other two Hermes-designed supercars, a Pagani Huayra and Bugatti Chiron. Now it's time to see him take it for a spin, for the very first time.
Driving a Speedtail is not as simple as jumping behind the steering wheel of a Toyota Corolla. The supecar was sent to the dealership for some adjustments and Manny is paying them a visit for some briefing. But not before getting into a suit and putting on a pair of gloves. Because spaceship, that's why!
Fast forward to the sixth-minute mark and we finally get some POV action from inside the Speedtail. Due to its unusual seating layout with the driver's seat in the center, getting behind the steering wheel is a bit more difficult than usual. But Manny's obviously excited since he had to wait for three years to take delivery of the car.
If you're looking for some high speed action, Khoshbin takes it on the highway, where the Speedtail feels at home under full throttle. Remember, the Speedtail was conceived as a grand tourer and not as a track car. That's not to say that it wouldn't handle being thrown around the Laguna Seca.
As a reminder, the Speedtail comes with a hybrid powertrain under that sleek and long-tailed body. The eMotor works in conjunction with the already iconic 4.0-liter V8, massaged to deliver 746 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. Total system output is rated at a massive 1,035 horsepower, the highest of any McLaren yet.
The Speedtail is capable of a top speed of 250 mph (402 kph) in Velocity mode, but you won't see it hit that benchmark in this video, for obvious reasons.
Production of the Speedtail is limited to 106 units, with pricing coming in at around $2.2 million before options.
