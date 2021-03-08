Glickenhaus SCG 007 Hypercar Hits Monza, Makes a Racket

It's been a week since Glickenhaus took the SCG 007 hypercar out for a spin for the first time, and the Le Mans racer completed yet another testing session. This time around at the iconic Monza track.
The Italian circuit allows higher speeds thanks to its long straights, and we can finally hear the SCG 007's V8 engine revving as it should. Beyond 8,000 rpm, that is! Not surprisingly, it's so loud that you can hear it from miles away.
We also get to see how Glickenhaus's new supercar behaves while cornering. If this test session is any indication, the American squad will give Toyota and Alpine a solid run for their money at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V8 developed by French specialist Pipo Moteurs, the SCG 007 will line up on the starting grid of this year's FIA Endurance Championship. It will go against similar race cars from Toyota, Alpine, and ByKolles in six endurance events planned between May and November 2021.
The season will kick off on May 1 at Spa Francorchamps, followed by races at Portimao and Monza on June 13 and July 18, respectively. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for August 21-22. The season will continue at Fuji, Japan, on September 26 before the grand finale in Bahrain on November 20.
Peugeot and Ferrari are also set to return to the series. The French outfit will join the endurance championship in 2022, while Ferrari will make a comeback in 2023, reviving its long-distance racing program after several decades.
The 2021 season introduces a new Le Mans Hypercar category that replaces the previous Prototype class. Manufacturers can either enter bespoke designs or cars based on existing road-going models subject to a homologation requirement of at least 20 units.
Scuderia Glickenhaus's LMH car falls in the latter category, as it will offer a road-going version of the SGC 007. The street-legal version will break cover by the end of 2021, and it will cost around $2.1 million a pop.
