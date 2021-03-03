Glickenhaus SCG 007 Hypercar Hits the Track, Sounds Menacing

When ACO and FIA announced regulations for the new Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus was the first manufacturer to confirm participation. At least four more carmakers have confirmed entries since then, but SGC seems to be ahead of the pack with its hypercar already being tested on the track.
Called the 007, Glickenhaus's new Le Mans hypercar features a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V8 under the hood. Developed by French outfit Pipo Moteurs, the gasoline-fed drivetrain was fired up for the first time in February 2021. Less than a month has passed since then, and SCG is already running the 007 on the race track.
The hypercar was recently tested at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy, and footage of the 007 being set up in the pits and lapping the track surfaced the Interwebz via the company's social media channels. It's just a quick glimpse for now, but it's enough to see that Glickenhaus's team put together a fast hypercar. And that race-spec V8 sounds menacingm, too, whether it's idling or revving under full throttle.
The SCG 007 is being prepped for the 2021 FIA Endurance Championship, scheduled to debut on April 4 with the 8 Hours of Portimao in Portugal. Scuderia Glickenhaus aims to win this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 12-13) to become the first team to triumph with an American-built car since 1969.
Glickenhaus Racing will face competition from Toyota, Alpine, and ByKolles in the Hypercar category. Toyota will continue to race a hybrid hypercar, while Alpine will tackle the season with the V8-powered A480. Peugeot is set to join the series in 2022, while Ferrari will do the same in 2023.
In addition to its factory-backed 007s, Glickenhaus will also offer a customer LMH race car, so there could see more than two of the company's hypercars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.
Since LMH regulations state that manufacturers need to build road cars with a similar powertrain concept, SCG will also offer a road-going version of the 007 soon. The street-legal variant will cost around $2.1 million before options. Let's hope the road-going model will sound just as good as the race car below.
