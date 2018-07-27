Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Plans to Finish First Overall at 2020 Le Mans

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

The aim is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in terms of overall victory, a feat that hasn’t been achieved by an American car since the Ford Motor Company was duking it out with Ferrari in the ‘60s. More to the point, the half-British and half-American GT40 finished first on four consecutive occasions, from 1966 to 1969.“What about the GT ?” The no. 68 won in 2016, no. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT grabbed the runner-up spot last year, then the no. 68 finished 17th overall at this year’s edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Adding insult to injury, the spiritual successor of the iconic GT40 competes in the GTE Pro class, not LMP1.“We are offering a limit run of 25 road legal versions and one race version besides ours,” adds Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, adding that “all profits to go funding our Le Mans program.” The price of the road-going SCG 007 is expected to be in the ballpark of $1 million, and as you can tell from the following renderings, the car appears to have been developed to comply with the WEC regulations from 2020.The prototypes for the 2020-2021 World Endurance Championship will transition from LMP1 to purpose-built machinery inspired by road-going counterparts. That’s right, ladies and gents! Those 25 vehicles Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is building towards the goal of winning Le Mans also happen to be necessary for the outfit to enter the SCG 007 LMP1 in the WEC as per the new set of regulations.Time will tell if the James Glickenhaus-headed company will make ends meet, more so if you consider that all the SCG models presented in these past few months were renderings . Up to this point, the SCG 003C is the most successful car in the automaker’s lineup in regard to on-track results.