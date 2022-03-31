This Funky ‘95 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Still Looks Brand-New After 14K Miles on the Road

Prepare to get hit straight in the nostalgia, because this thing is a real blast from the past.
Up until 2021, this unblemished 1995 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade has only been owned by a single individual, who went to great lengths to keep it tip-top shape. The Japanese brute has only covered approximately 14k miles (22,500 km) since it first saw the light of day, and a keen eye will immediately notice that it carries several pieces of aftermarket hardware.
Gone is the bike’s OEM exhaust system, making room for a shinier alternative produced by Two Brothers Racing. In the cockpit, you’ll find a tinted windshield, along with carbon fiber trimmings on the top clamp and around the tachometer. The rear end is devoid of any clutter thanks to a slender license plate holder that houses integrated turn signals.
Honda’s phenom had eventually changed hands nine months ago, and it was subsequently fitted with a new battery and modern spark plugs, as well as fresh air and fuel filters. In the unsprung sector, this enchanting CBR received a set of Battlax HyperSport S21 tires from Bridgestone’s inventory, sporting 2020 date codes at both ends.
As for the Fireblade’s powertrain specifications, its liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four mill is capable of generating as much as 122 hp at 10,500 rpm and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twist at 8,500 revs. The engine’s unforgiving oomph makes its way to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox, resulting in speeds of up to 160 mph (257 kph). When pushed to its limit, the titan will pulverize the quarter-mile in 10.8 flaming seconds.
Now, reading about this machine’s juicy characteristics is probably making you fantasize about taking it for a spin, so you’ll be stoked to learn that it could actually land in your driveway! The ‘95 MY samurai is currently listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you can place your bids within the next six days (until April 5). However, don’t expect to get your hands on this collectible beauty for pennies.
