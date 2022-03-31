Washington's 2030 Non-EV Ban Allows for Some Wiggle Room, Bill Was Already Signed

Things change rather quickly in Washington state. Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that specifically says 2030 is the year when everyone will have to get ready for the EV revolution, if they don’t want to be left behind. Here’s what’s going to happen.
Around this time last year, we learned that Washington was set on becoming the first American state to ban gas cars. Things have changed a bit during the last 12 months, but the idea remains the same. With “Move Ahead Washington," there will be a lot of changes for public and personal transportation.
What concerns all of us now is the fact that from 2030 all new cars that are sold, purchased, and registered in Washington must be electric, according to a new piece of legislation that’s been already signed. As the bill looks now, this rule will apply only for vehicles of the model year 2030 or later. Looking at what we know now, this might mean that you could buy a Cadillac CTS-V in 2029 and still drive it in the state well beyond the 2030 mark. But as things are often with these laws, everything might change. The only clear target is that public officials want everyone in Washington to only buy EVs from 2030.
There’s no real ban on hybrids or internal combustion engine programmed to happen - yet.
Furthermore, the definition for EVs is not known at the moment, as the bill says the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council will see to this matter being resolved. The answer will come before the end of next year, so sit tight for now. There’s room for dialogue before a final decision will be taken.
We’re inclined to think it will be all about all-electric vehicles, which means hybrids and plug-in hybrids won’t make the cut. If this is how Washington plans on forcing everyone to join the green side, then expect cars like the BMW X5 xDrive45e or the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to disappear. Everybody will drive Teslas and Rivians.
"Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation," Governor Inslee said according to NBC.
This is further confirmation of the fact that the state is looking into supporting the development of a charging network and will also buy hybrid ferries. Youngsters until the age of 18 will also benefit from free public transportation rides. This will also eliminate the need for using a car in crowded urban areas.
For now, you should remember only one important thing: from 2030, you’ll only be able to buy and register EVs in Washington. If you plan on holding on to your Toyota Hybrid or your Ford F-150, then make sure they’re bought and registered before 2030. It looks like you won’t be forced by the local government to give up on your beloved non-EV car or truck.
