Washington Becomes the First to Ban Gas Cars, California Gets Second Place

Washington state is now officially on track towards completely eliminating gasoline cars in 2030. The Washington legislature passed the Clean Cars 2030 bill, which is now only waiting for the governor’s signature. 1 photo



The main provision of the bill states that, beginning with model year 2030, all future cars that are to be sold, purchased or registered in Washington state have to be electric. All earlier model vehicles, as well as vehicles over 10,000 lbs. (4,500 kg) and emergency vehicles are not targeted. Also, used gasoline vehicles will still be available until the 2040s.



According to



Automakers and other private stakeholders are also expected to participate in the planning and implementation of the 2030 target.







There are still several big steps to be taken before Washington can reach the 2030 goal, one of them being an increased percentage of vehicles that are subject to a road usage tax. But the Clean Cars 2030 does put forward an ambitious goal. Just a few years back, it still seemed unlikely that fully electric cars would become the norm and not the exception. Yet, current changes in U.S. legislation prove that we are headed that way, full-speed ahead. By passing the Clean Cars 2030 bill, Washington marks a historic moment for the future of the U.S., that will forever change the car industry. Hopefully, for the better.

