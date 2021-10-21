5 The American-Built CitiCar Was an EV That Sold by the Thousands in the 1970s

Tips to Get a Title for an Abandoned Car in Washington and West Virginia

Most of the time, cars abandoned on private properties are no longer in running order, and are so cheap the owner doesn't even care to fix them anymore, as these wrecks might not deserve a second chance. But there are also other things to consider. 8 photos The apple producer

Also named the Evergreen State, Washington produces more apples than any other state in the union. It also has some other important, car-related landmarks, such as the oldest gas station in the U.S., located in Zillah and opened in 1922 - while nowadays it is kept only as an attraction, it is part of motoring history. Also, among those three million cars that bear WA plates, there are a lot of relics, or soon-to-be relics, which are constantly abandoned either on public or private properties.







But suppose someone bought a property and found an abandoned vehicle somewhere on their land. Since they bought the property in all of its integrity, owners might want to go for a bonded title. They must try to contact the former owner either by certified mail with a return receipt request, or by first-class mail. If neither of these works, they have to try with a notification in the local newspaper. If neither of these has an answer, they may go for a bonded title procedure. Yes, that will put a "bonded" stamp on the papers, which will stay there for three years. Also, they must not try to sell the vehicle without having the title in their hands, as that is considered a gross misdemeanor.Too West from Virginia

With 75 percent of its land covered by forests, West Virginia is one of those lands that make you feel good and breathe fresh air. No wonder the average age here is 40! A lot of people are moving here on retirement, away from noisy New York or



Editor's note: The information in this article is not legal advice; for any requests regarding an abandoned vehicle, refer to local law enforcement agencies.