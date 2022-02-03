Europeans Are Willing To Pay More for Less Polluting Cars

Over 8.000 people from seven European Union (EU) countries were surveyed. They were asked if car manufacturers should or should not be legally obliged to reduce pollution from new gasoline and diesel cars as much as technically feasible and the results were quite surprising. More than three-quarters agreed!
Given the fact that the total sample size was 8,228 adults, this speaks volumes about what the EU markets are preparing for.
The interviewers also told the people that took part in the survey that car manufacturers can significantly reduce car pollution for less than €500, which would be cheaper than a paint upgrade for most new vehicles. Then they were asked if they would be willing to pay this additional cost and almost two thirds (65%, actually) said they`d happily cover the extra cost.
Taking into account that these questions were asked to relevant sample sizes from Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Romania, Germany and Czechia, it seems that the public is ready to take one for the team and share the pain with the carmakers.
There is also broad support for carmakers being required to reduce vehicle emissions at all times and not just under ideal driving conditions. More than three-quarters (77%) of people surveyed agree that cars should meet minimum legal pollution limits no matter how, when and where they are driven.
Until new announcements from car companies, the EU Commission is expected to announce new pollution standards for cars. The Euro 7 standard will include some harsh limitations in terms of CO2 emmissions and other similar gasses for cars that have only gas or diesel engines, which would, according to companies like Mazda or Audi, make them unfeasible for carmakers or too expensive to sell in Europe. Documents leaked to the public showed the eurocrats think imposing the Euro 7 will mean a hike in price of at least €100 to a maximum of €500 for new cars.
