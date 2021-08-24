Mercedes-Benz Could Cut Down Engine Variants by Half Before Euro 7 Standards

4 This Jalopy Nissan Silvia S14 Drift Car Has an AMG Engine

Impending Euro 7 emissions regulations in the European Union will mean many engines will be gone forever from the line-ups of automakers. Those of you who remember the introduction of the Euro 5 standard will recall that the Mazda RX-8's Wankel engine was eliminated before those were enforced, and the same happened to Honda's K20Z4 inline-four of the FN2 Civic Type R 11 photos



Once Euro 7 becomes mandatory, automakers will be allowed to sell models whose engines comply with the previous version of the norm until a specific date is reached, but will not homologate new models with the old norm at one point.







Analysts have considered the Euro 7 norm to be the last nail in the coffin for diesel engines, which may not be offered once the new rules are enforced. Furthermore, the last naturally aspirated units without any hybrid support will also be gone once the new standard is enforced.



According to the proposed specs of the Euro 7 norm, the carbon monoxide emissions would have to drop from 1.0 grams per kilometer to a value between 0.1 and 0.3 grams per kilometer, while particulate emissions would have to drop to half of the Euro 6d’s values, which would mean a maximum of 0.030 grams per kilometer.



