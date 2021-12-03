EU Demands Italy to Enforce Penalties on Diesel Emissions Cheat

The European Commission has called on Italy to enforce penalties on Fiat Chrysler for its use of banned devices to manipulate vehicle emissions. The call made on Thursday, December 2, 2021, is the next step in an infringement procedure against Rome that was opened back in May 2017.
For those who have an excellent memory, this might not be a surprise, but, back in May 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were accused of using banned devices to manipulate the emissions control systems on some of their diesel engines. Meanwhile, FCA became Stellantis, but the problem from four years ago remains, at least from the perspective of the European Commission.
Unfortunately, Stellantis spokespersons were not available for comment on the matter when they were contacted by Automotive News, and nor were representatives of Italy's Transport ministry. The latter were supposed to respond to police allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler.
At the time, 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler Vehicles with diesel engines were under scrutiny, and the case has already had effects in the U.S., where the Justice Department planned to file a civil lawsuit against the company, which was reportedly settled back in 2019.
For the vehicles sold in the U.S., the case targeted 2014, 2015, and 2016 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, along with Dodge Ram 1500 trucks that were fitted with 3.0-liter diesel engines. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles settled with the owners of those vehicles in the U.S., and each affected unit would have to be repaired free of charge so that the company ensures the engines do not have any illegal devices and comply with the emissions norms they are supposed to uphold.
Back on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the European Commission wants Italy to apply penalties on the conglomerate, as the mandatory recall that was ordered by the state is not sufficient retribution for those issues.
The Italian government now has two months to reply to the EU Commission's request and take the necessary measures. If Italy does not comply, the Commission might refer the case to the EU's Court of Justice, which could then impose stricter penalties, if those were deemed necessary.
Unfortunately, Stellantis spokespersons were not available for comment on the matter when they were contacted by Automotive News, and nor were representatives of Italy's Transport ministry. The latter were supposed to respond to police allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler.
At the time, 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler Vehicles with diesel engines were under scrutiny, and the case has already had effects in the U.S., where the Justice Department planned to file a civil lawsuit against the company, which was reportedly settled back in 2019.
For the vehicles sold in the U.S., the case targeted 2014, 2015, and 2016 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, along with Dodge Ram 1500 trucks that were fitted with 3.0-liter diesel engines. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles settled with the owners of those vehicles in the U.S., and each affected unit would have to be repaired free of charge so that the company ensures the engines do not have any illegal devices and comply with the emissions norms they are supposed to uphold.
Back on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the European Commission wants Italy to apply penalties on the conglomerate, as the mandatory recall that was ordered by the state is not sufficient retribution for those issues.
The Italian government now has two months to reply to the EU Commission's request and take the necessary measures. If Italy does not comply, the Commission might refer the case to the EU's Court of Justice, which could then impose stricter penalties, if those were deemed necessary.