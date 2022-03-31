Cathay Pacific to Conduct the World’s Longest Passenger Flight, Avoiding Russia

The unprecedented sanctions for Russia have multiple ramifications, and one of them is a serious impact on the entire aviation sector, from manufacturing and maintenance services to passenger and cargo commercial flights. Although it did not state this officially as being the reason for rerouting its longest flight, Cathay Pacific is gearing up for an unintentional record.
The record for the longest passenger flight is currently held by Singapore Airlines, for the Singapore-New York route. That flight covers approximately 9,534 miles (15,343 km) in almost 18 hours. But Cathay Pacific could surpass that soon. The airline recently listed on its website an upcoming flight from New York to Hong Kong, scheduled for April 3. This route is already one of the longest in the world, but now it will become even longer, due to the fact that it needs to be rerouted.
According to a statement from Cathay for Agence France-Presse (AFP) the new flight path will cross the Atlantic instead of the Pacific, adding up to almost 9,000 nautical miles (10,357 miles/16,668 km) in approximately 17 hours. This means more than 2,000 extra miles, compared to the conventional route.
According to Simple Flying, the airline’s CX845 will be the one to depart from the JFK Airport to return to the company’s home base in Hong Kong. On April 3, data from flight tracking platforms will show the exact new route, one that could lead to an unintentional world record for the longest passenger flight. The airline is already using a different route for the London-Hong Kong flight, in order to avoid Russia’s and Ukraine’s airspace.
The aircraft that will be completing this record-setting flight, staying in the air for more than 17 hours, is an Airbus A350-1000. Built with an airframe that contains more than 70% advanced materials such as composites, and powered by two Trent XWB turbofan engines, considered the world’s most efficient large aero-engines, the A350 was introduced by Airbus as a modern, sustainable aircraft. In addition to its reduced fuel consumption, it might also claim the world’s longest passenger flight soon – data for the upcoming April 3 flight will confirm it or not.
