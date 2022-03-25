Small German Cargo Airline’s Fleet Stuck, After Being Forbidden to Access EU Airspace

The European Union (EU)’s sanctions against Russian owned, operated, or controlled vessels and aircraft have also led to some controversial situations. A young cargo airline in Germany had to halt its operations after being forbidden to access EU airspace, due to an indirect connection to a major Russian cargo airline.
The series of sanctions implemented in the aviation industry as a direct consequence of the current war in Ukraine are proving to have ripple effects that are hitting smaller companies or aircraft and vessels that aren’t directly targeted. CargoLogic, a small air cargo operator in Germany, is no longer allowed to fly in EU airspace.
The airline’s representatives told Air Cargo News that the German Federal Aviation Office informed them about this decision, adding that only emergency landings or flyovers would be allowed.
The reason is that CargoLogic, as well as its UK-based sister CargoLogic Air, are subsidiaries of Cargo Logic Holding, owned by Alexey Isaykin. Isaykin is a Cypriot citizen, but was born in Soviet Russia. He is the director of Volga-Dnepr UK, and the president of the Volga-Dnepr Group, a major Russian air cargo operator.
Despite Isaykin’s clear status that makes him a target for the EU sanctions, this German subsidiary insists that “we are and remain a completely independent and German company.” The airline says that it’s registered as a German company, that it pays taxes in this country, and that it’s managed by an independent German team.
Currently, CargoLogic’s small fleet of four freighters is forbidden from flying, with the aircraft reportedly located at Budapest, Katowice (in Hungary), Helsinki, Vantaa (in Finland) and Ostrava Mosnov (in the Czech Republic). The company’s aircraft are Boeing 747-400Fs, the all-cargo transport variant of the popular Boeing 747-400. They are longer than the passenger version, boasting a bigger payload (140 tons) and a longer range (8,000 nautical miles/9,200 miles/14,800 km).
The German cargo airline also stated that it’s currently engaged in “intensive talks” with authorities, hoping to resume operations as soon as possible.
