Air Greenland to Operate What Claims to Be the Safest and Most Advanced eVTOL

Vertical Aerospace is one of the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers that doesn’t just boast a truly impressive list of pre-orders but also claims to have developed the safest and most advanced eVTOL on the market. This promising aircraft will even fly over Greenland in the near future after a recent partnership with the country’s flag carrier.
Although it’s fascinating to learn more about the advanced design and technology of future air taxis, the most important thing is still their ability to protect the environment while drastically cutting CO2 emission levels. The whole purpose of developing electric aircraft is to slowly create a global network of air transportation that’s emissions-free. The importance of this goal becomes even more evident in places such as Greenland, where climate change is making a powerful impact.
This is one of the main reasons why Air Greenland committed to purchasing or leasing a fleet of Vertical Aerospace VX4 eVTOL through a recent contract signed with Avolon. Headquartered in Ireland but with operations all over the world, Avolon specializes in aircraft leasing services and is the name behind Vertical’s huge pre-order book. Last summer, it ordered 500 eVTOLs, estimated at $2 billion, which have been successfully placed with various airlines since then.
At the moment, Avolon has placed up to 90% of the order book, with operators such as Gol and Grupo Comporte in Brazil, AirAsia, and Japan Airlines. Air Greenland is not only the latest one to join this list but also the first European customer for the VX4.
According to this new collaboration, the size of the future eVTOL fleet that will be operating in Greenland will be established by a Working Group that is also focusing on the requirements related to infrastructure and local legislation.
The VX4 can transport up to four passengers at an impressive speed of 200 mph (321 kph), over medium distances of up to 100 miles (161 km), with zero emissions and almost zero noise. Boasting top-level technology from Rolls-Royce, Leonardo, and Honeywell, this eVTOL will comply with the same safety requirements as commercial aircraft. The first flight tests are set to be conducted by the end of this year.
