Prince Philip’s 1956 Albatross Motorboat With Its Original Ford Engine up for Grabs

HRH the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was passionate about Land Rovers, but powerboats and sail vessels were also some of his favorite luxury toys. Those who are interested in owning a true piece of royal history have the chance to ride in the Duke’s own sports boat. The classic motorboat that was in his possession for more than three decades will soon be up for grabs.
More than half a century ago, when the Duke’s original Mk boat returned to the Albatross British manufacturer for its first service, the company decided that he should receive the new MkIII model. A three-seater, this was the first to be powered by a Ford 100E 1,172cc side-valve engine. Coupled with the all-aluminum hull, it made the MkIII capable of hitting 34 mph (54.7 kph), which was perfect for water skiing.
The prestigious Bonhams is now offering that boat for sale. The Duke's 1956 Albatross MkIII Super Sports Runabout will be available at the Goodwood Members Meeting Sale, taking place on Sunday, April 10, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.
According to Bonhams, the watercraft is unrestored, but offered in “good condition,” still keeping its original Ford 100E engine. It’s one of the only 607 that were produced, and it expected to grab a sum somewhere between £20,000 ($26,000) and £20,000 ($30,000).
Prince Philip enjoyed this powerboat, which was his second, for more than 30 years, and this famous photograph shows him together with Prince Charles, who was eight at the time, in the Albastross MkIII.
According to Bonhams, the boat was carried on the Royal Yacht Britannia for more than a decade. In 1967 it was moved to the Balmoral Estate, where it was used for water skiing, and was also famously driven by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, before being decommissioned in 1987.
The upcoming sale will also be livestreamed, and pre-sale viewing is available for guests at Goodwood, on Saturday, April 9.
