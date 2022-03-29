This 2,600-Mile MV Agusta F4 750 Senna Begs to Be Ridden at Its Full Potential

Exquisite, agile and ridiculously powerful – these are the sort of words that come to mind describing the F4 750.
About two decades ago, the special-edition Senna variant of MV Agusta’s F4 750 lineup was brought into existence for an entire world to admire in awe. Even though most gearheads would be seriously thrilled to throw a leg over this godlike entity, only a select few will ever get the chance to actually make it happen.
The Italian manufacturer produced a paltry 300 copies of the F4 750 Senna for the 2002 model-year, and getting your hands on one is guaranteed to be a costly endeavor. Behind its mesmerizing bodywork, Agusta’s juggernaut houses a fuel-injected 749cc inline-four mill that’s linked to the rear chain-driven wheel via a six-speed gearbox.
With four valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 12.0:1, the liquid-cooled powerplant is good for up to 140 savage stallions at 12,600 rpm. As far as torque is concerned, you’ll be getting a peak output of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) when the tachometer reads 10,500 spins. The engine’s oomph can bring about a terrific quarter-mile time of 10.9 seconds, while top speed is rated at 178 mph (286 kph).
For ample stopping power, the ultra-rare F4 relies on dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers up front, along with a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper at the rear. The whole ordeal is built using a chromoly trellis framework, which stands on TiN-coated 50 mm (2 inches) Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable progressive monoshock.
Before any of the necessary juice is added to the equation, this unforgiving predator weighs a very moderate 414 pounds (188 kg). If you happen to be in possession of some serious dough, we’ll have you know the bike pictured above is going under the hammer with 2,600 miles (4,200 km) on the clock. The bidding deadline is set for April 1, so you’ve only got a few days to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions.
The Italian manufacturer produced a paltry 300 copies of the F4 750 Senna for the 2002 model-year, and getting your hands on one is guaranteed to be a costly endeavor. Behind its mesmerizing bodywork, Agusta’s juggernaut houses a fuel-injected 749cc inline-four mill that’s linked to the rear chain-driven wheel via a six-speed gearbox.
With four valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 12.0:1, the liquid-cooled powerplant is good for up to 140 savage stallions at 12,600 rpm. As far as torque is concerned, you’ll be getting a peak output of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) when the tachometer reads 10,500 spins. The engine’s oomph can bring about a terrific quarter-mile time of 10.9 seconds, while top speed is rated at 178 mph (286 kph).
For ample stopping power, the ultra-rare F4 relies on dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers up front, along with a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper at the rear. The whole ordeal is built using a chromoly trellis framework, which stands on TiN-coated 50 mm (2 inches) Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable progressive monoshock.
Before any of the necessary juice is added to the equation, this unforgiving predator weighs a very moderate 414 pounds (188 kg). If you happen to be in possession of some serious dough, we’ll have you know the bike pictured above is going under the hammer with 2,600 miles (4,200 km) on the clock. The bidding deadline is set for April 1, so you’ve only got a few days to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions.