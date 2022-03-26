Rare 2016 Aprilia RSV4 RF Is in Perfect Shape, Has Low Mileage and Akrapovic Pipework

It can launch you from zero to 60 mph way faster than you can read this sentence aloud.
This untarnished Aprilia RSV4 RF shows precisely 1,002 miles (1,613 km) on its digital odometer, and it is one of only 500 units produced for the 2016 model-year. Under current ownership, the Italian juggernaut received an assortment of high-grade aftermarket goodies, including an Akrapovic exhaust muffler, carbon fiber fenders and an R&G Racing tail tidy.
Within its aluminum twin-spar framework, Aprilia’s showstopper packs a monstrous 999cc V4 powerplant that’s connected to a six-speed cassette-type gearbox. The liquid-cooled DOHC mill comes equipped with four titanium valves per cylinder head and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system featuring 48 mm (1.9 inches) throttle bodies.
At an astounding 13,000 rpm, this brutal piece of machinery will be more than happy to spawn as much as 201 hp, along with 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of torque at about 10,500 spins. When it makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, the engine’s force can launch the RSV4 RF to a sweltering top speed of 185 mph (298 kph).
With great power comes the need for a sturdy chassis, so the Italian marvel carries a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies. At the front, one may find a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks, while the rear end is supported by a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber that’s mated to a double-sided aluminum swingarm.
Copious stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo M432 calipers up north. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) stainless-steel brake rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Before you add any essential fluids to the equation, the 2016 MY RSV4 RF will tip the scales at 397 pounds (180 kg). If you’re starting to fantasize about seeing this machine in your garage, then you’ll certainly be delighted to learn that it’s up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! The current bid of $1,000 is obviously not going to meet the reserve, and you’ve got until April 1 to place yours.
