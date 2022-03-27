2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Sits at the Perfect Bid, Has $200,000 Worth of Options on It

The 488 Pista might be turbocharged, but Ferrari managed to put everything they got design-wise in this car. Allowing ourselves a little bit of subjectivity here, we can say without restraint that it looks nothing short of amazing. Fibonacci would surely approve. This 2019 model year also has a current bid on it that shouldn’t be changed and a lot of optional equipment.
You might be thinking Ferrari made a lot of these limited-edition Pista models because of all the social media posts we’ve seen in the last couple of years, but the 488 in question is in such a great specification that you won’t give it much thought again.
Its MSRP with standard equipment was back in 2019 “just” $345,300. The owner wasn’t satisfied with just “another” 488 Pista, so he decided to splurge and paid for all the carbon fiber options. This includes the front air vents, the under-door cover, the inner sills, and the instrument cluster. He also paid for the AFS system which gives you adaptive headlamps. Contrasting yellow brake calipers were also a must. Just the carbon fiber and these last two options amount to over $74,000.
But that wasn’t enough. So, they chose more non-standard equipment for an extra lump sum of $125,591! In the end, this 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista ended up costing a hefty $544,992, almost $200,000 more than the MSRP that didn’t include handling and shipping. The seller confirms this was his personal car and promises no racing was done with it beforehand.
Now it’s up for grabs and someone put what can be called the perfect bid on it - $488,888. It’s a lot less than the owner paid for it three years ago, but don’t think it will sit at this value for much longer. This offer already exceeds what other lower-mileage Ferrari 488 Pista models went for in the past on BaT.
These 710-HP rear-wheel-drive machines are in high demand and people want them, even though there doesn’t seem to be a shortage. There are eight days left until someone will have a new 488 Pista in their driveway. The V8 awaits new adventures. You can learn more about it and bid on it here.
