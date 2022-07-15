This F750 Adventure Truck is a $330,000 Mammoth Home on Wheels

We've come a long way since the age of hunter-gatherers. We are no longer forced to hide in caves to protect ourselves from the elements of wild beasts. We've built mammoths of our own that can also travel great distances. Granted, getting here wasn't easy, but our ancestors would surely be proud. And as more people feel the need to explore, the list of motorized options expands.
In search of the ultimate off-road camper, we've come across a company called Global Expedition Vehicles. And that name speaks for itself. They've got an interesting line-up of vehicles that look like they could go around the world several times.
But what caught our attention was this 2020 Adventure Truck that's using a 2004 Ford F750 chassis. It just looks like a mechanized mammoth, and the graphics on the back help it blends in with the scenery. This is a pre-owned vehicle, and it already has 50,000 miles (80,467 km) on the odometer.
But it's likely going to withstand the test of time and hold on for at least four or five times that distance before requiring a major overhaul. The Caterpillar 3126e, turbocharged, 7.2-liter diesel engine is mated to a sturdy Allison transmission and can feed on a massive reserve of 240 gallons (908.5 liters) of fuel.
With Goodyear 385/65/R22.5 tires, it's hard to think that you'll ever get stuck, but of course, you should always use precaution when driving off-road. To give you a sense of size, the Expedition body is 12'6" (3.81 meters) long and 89" (2.26 meters) wide.
Ideally, this vehicle is meant for two people. But it's good to know that the front dining area can be converted to accommodate one more person if needed. The bed isn't quite a queen size one, but at 54"x80" (1.37 meters x 2.03 meters), it should be more than enough after a long drive or walk in the woods.
We imagine that this is the kind of adventure truck a billionaire like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk would take on a winter vacation to some remote place with their significant other by their side. And you'd have to be relatively wealthy to afford the $330,000 price tag.
