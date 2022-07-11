RV Driver's Ill-Fated Date With a Bridge Ends With a ‘Drag of Shame’

If you ever needed a reason not to ride at the back of an RV, a recent mishap over the weekend could give you several. A video posted on Reddit shows what happens when an RV driver ignores warning signs on a road. The result was a humiliating 'walk of shame,' and a mangled-up 'wreckavehicle.'
Not everyone is wired for RV living. It isn't the easiest of lifestyles. Picture yourself driving for several hundred miles per day with inconsistent bathroom breaks every hour (in case of family and pets), feeding on pre-cooked meals, and stripped off of all modern essential human luxuries. Your chances of going bonkers will drastically increase, and the possibility of missing simple warning signs is imminent.
RVs and mobile homes are pretty tall, and believe it or not, their drivers are well aware. Therefore, it is a surprise when they destroy their campers crossing a bridge clearly lower than what's marked on their recreational vehicles.
The video posted on a popular Subreddit r/RVLiving shows an RV driver slowly pulling away from a bridge dragging behind a mangled camper. The driver, riddled with shame, drags the remains of his RV as onlookers silently fish out their phones to record the ensuing humiliation.
According to commentators in the forum, the incident happened under a train bridge at the entrance of Golden Gardens in Seattle.
"There's plenty of signs leading up to the bridge overpass, including one giant yellow sign and a turn-around area. There's a 180° hairpin curve just before the yellow sign to get your attention. The roadway is not a typical roadway." One commenter said.
"I could see myself zoning out for just a minute and forgetting how tall my RV is. This guy is driving his regular truck too. Probably totally forgot he was carrying the camper in the bed." Another commenter responded.
The bridge on the video is marked 'Low Clearance 9’-10"' which is way too low for most mobile homes considering the AC unit's added height. The RV driver must not have been paying attention to road signs.
We also speculate the driver was relying on their navigation system, which could have blindly led them to the 'whoopsie doodle' moment.
The driver will have an unpleasant conversation with their insurer, especially if they did not sign up for comprehensive or collision coverage. But we hope they learned their lesson – if the journey gets too long, take a break and cool off.
We hope no one was in the camper when the incident occurred. The damage at the back looks severe enough to hurt a human being or pet. It's sad when these things happen, but then again, it's sufficient reason to be cautious driving with a camper or trailer on tow.
