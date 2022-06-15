autoevolution
Break Away From the Traditional Neighborhood With a Limitless Quatro Tiny House and $160K
While exploring the lands for machines that can achieve total freedom from the traditional neighborhoods we're used to, I decided to double back and see what tiny home manufacturer Land Ark RV is up to these days.

Folks, I'm sure the name Land Ark rings a bell as we've featured most of their works here on autoevolution. Yes, even the Quatro has been mentioned before, but this time around, we're going to dive deeper into this ingenious and unique tiny home.

Why would I call this mobile habitat ingenious? Just take a peep at the images in the gallery. Can you see how this RV is pictured sitting alone in the middle of nowhere? Believe it or not, everything you need is contained in that neat little black box. From electrical systems to plumbing, heating, insulation, and even solar panels, all have a place in the Quatro. With that in mind, we're going to live out of this nomadic shelter for the next few minutes.

So you bought yourself a Quatro for a price I'll reveal shortly. Once you've taken this step into living a life of total freedom, you'll be locking eyes with a two-axle trailer home that includes spaces such as a bedroom, dining room, modular living room, and a full-blown kitchen and bathroom. Again, all the comforts of home.

Unlike your classic home, the beauty of a Land Ark machine is that they're built like dang bricks. Not only do the walls and floor feature at least an R-28 insulation rating, but the roof is designed to handle snow loads of "ski resort" proportions. What does this mean for a potential owner or adventurous family? It means no-limit exploration. As simple as that. The insulation should also help maintain the interior temperatures even if out in the desert, but a rooftop AC and heating system are in place too.

With this 12,800-pound (5,806-kilogram) turtle shell hitched up to your truck, it's time to head off towards a place that only you and your family know of, that middle of nowhere you noticed earlier. Since you've arrived late, all you do is prepare dinner and get to bed.

Come morning, on the other hand, you're awoken by the sun's rays coming through massive windows explicitly built for this purpose; an unobstructed view of the world. Once you and your significant other are out of bed, you lift it against the wall (it's a Murphy bed) and practice your morning yoga.

With the living room occupied by the kids or a couple of friends, you decide to wake them up by preparing coffee bedside. With everyone awake, you scope out the local landscape and decide it's time to explore with some e-bikes. You may need another trailer for those machines as the Quatro only handles 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) of cargo, and that should be reserved for essentials and a couple of toys, maybe an entertainment center, or some climbing gear.

How you deck out the one story of this downsized habitat is up to you. Essentials like a bathroom, kitchen appliances, storage spaces, and furnishings are all covered by Land Ark. If you want anything extra, let this crew know and bring along more cash than what I mention below.

At the end of the day, if you want to make this dream a reality, you'll need to get in touch with Land Ark and drop the deposit on this sucker. Since each Quatro starts at a solid $160,000 (€153,000 at current exchange rates), by the time you're done adding personal touches, you'll drop a bit more than that. However, consider what you're buying; a traveling shelter with all the goods to make you feel at home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

