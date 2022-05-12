175 Drivers Missed All the Warnings and Met "The Can Opener"

A bridge in North Carolina claims victims among vans and RVs. It's so famous that it has several nicknames, its own YouTube channel, and even a website: 11foot8.com. It's named after the original height of the underpass. However, a much more appropriate nickname is "The Can Opener." It got its name for its ability to detach the metal top of a vehicle. There's even a video camera pointed at this bridge and it has already captured 175 accidents.
The bridge over which the trains run is in the U.S. city of Durham, North Carolina. It was designed in 1920 but built 20 years later. The original height of the underpass under the bridge was 3.56 meters (11 ft 8 in). In 2019, at a cost of about $10 million, the bridge was raised 20 centimeters (aprox. 7 in). Now the bridge is higher, but that's not enough for some trucks.
A man who works in an office just off the bridge noticed the high number of accidents in 2008. So he set up a camera and started recording accidents, which he then posted on his YouTube channel with almost 250,000 subscribers. Trucks that don't respect the height limit lose their roofs. The most recent crash, number 175, was posted at the end of April.
Several honks can be heard on the video, as other drivers try to warn the adventurer that he is destroying his trailer. However, the driver of the RV drives on and his car is left with some minor damage.
The underpass is, of course, marked with appropriate traffic signs from different directions. However, many drivers forget that they should know the height of their vehicle and simply pass under the bridge without thinking. Some slow down and hope they will make it, but they don't always succeed.
The reason accidents happen is that drivers feel their cars will fit and ignore warnings. As an addendum, most bridges in North Carolina have a clearance of 4.57 meters (15 ft).
