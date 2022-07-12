Backwoods Camper Targets an Untapped Market, Was Specifically Designed for SUVs

What started as a LEGO build of a Jeep and a removable camper that can go along with it, has eventually turned into a full-size SUV camper for sport utility vehicles. Meet the Backwoods Camper.
Backwoods Camper Co is the name of a company started by Kert Martin, who describes himself as an inventor of camper units for sport utility vehicles. The guy has been obsessed with RVs since young childhood and noticed a long time ago that when it comes to vehicle-mounted camper options for SUVs, it is slim pickings out there. He got the idea to make an SUV camper after he played with LEGO and built a Jeep along with a camper that could be attached and removed.
At first glance, the Backwoods Camper looks like your regular pickup camper, but it’s not, as it doesn’t require a pickup bed to support it. Instead, the hard side camper mounts to the vehicle in two points: on a roof rack and a trailer receiver hitch rack. Its creator says that his method safely secures the camper unit to the vehicle and the weight is spread out more evenly this way.
Backwoods Camper is compatible with any SUV that has a roof rack capable of supporting 300 lb (136 kg), and a receiver hitch.
A jack system with stabilizing cross-bar lets you easily mount or dismount the camper, which consists of two sections: an upper one that is spacious enough to fit a California king-size bed and a lower section that comes with a bench seat with a storage compartment, a kitchen counter, and cabinets above. You can also opt for a kitchen, bathroom, or a small dinette. The bedroom area upstairs comes with windows with screens on both sides and a skylight above.
As a base model, the Backwoods Camper tips the scales at 500 lb (around 227 kg). It starts at $15,525. You can take a quick tour of it in the video below.
