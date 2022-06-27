Mersey 2.4 Is a Truck Camper Boasting the Works: Complete Off-Grid Living in a Half Shell

Folks, there's no need to spend countless dollars on massive trailer homes that require a permit just so you can leave the campgrounds. For people that just want to hop in their RV, drive away, and not stop until they say so, there are truck bed campers. That's what we'll be exploring today, and not just any mobile hermit's home, one built by a Tasmanian crew, Islander Campers.
Ever heard of this crew? Most people haven't as they design, manufacture, and sell an array of campers out of Tasmania, yes, that island off the coast of Australia known for furry little devils. Suppose Tasmania is anything like Australia, and most of the wildlife and weather is deadly. In that case, you should expect a fantastic camper because it must keep you alive in some very inhospitable lands.
As for the unit we'll be exploring today, it's been dubbed the Mersey 2.4, and as you may have guessed, it's a truck camper. Best of all, Islander mentions that this unit is a slide-in camper, so you don't need to make any modifications to your ride. But, the version showcased in the gallery does seem to be sitting upon a modified bed. So, why should you consider this camper as opposed to others on the market? That's precisely what you're going to find out today.
Well, let's take care of sleeping first. Found in the cab-over of the habitat, Islander set the bed in a North-South configuration. While this may not be a big deal, if you're a taller-than-most human, your legs will be able to hang off the edge of the double mattress instead of being limited by the shell walls. Since there is free space along the edges of your bedding, what better place to add storage bays for your clothing and other knick-knacks.
Diving further into the Mersey, it seems that another person could crash on the dinette at the foot of the bed, and with an insert, that's possible. Don't worry, this feature is standard. Best of all, if we head to the galley setup, you'll find a three-burner stove, one burner per guest. There's also a sink with running water, a fridge, and a large countertop with space to unfurl your cooking abilities.
this camper has a bathroom. Sure, this may not seem like a big deal, but quite a few such RVs on the market don't have this feature as standard. Maybe they feature a portable toilet and an outside shower, but the Mersey 2.4 includes a wet bath inside the unit, plus an outside shower with hot water. You can bathe without having to worry about some critters sneaking up on you.
As for the rest of the Mersey, quite a few systems are included that offer you a solid experience in terms of off-grid comfort. Solar panels, inverter, batteries, water heater, power sockets, and a battery monitor are also standard with the $59,500 Australian asking price for a standard unit. Don't lose your cookies at that price, as it equates to roughly $41,300 American (at current exchange rates).
At the end of the day, you could very well spend a tad more turning your Mersey into your dream RV, but remember what you're paying for and the things you'll be able to do because you're no longer tied to the traditional neighborhood. Just a little something-something to consider if you want to join the off-grid game.
