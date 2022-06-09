Beaver Built Box Trailer Is Designed to Grow Based on Your Needs and Budget

How is that possible, you might ask? Thanks to a modular design that includes bolt-on boxes and add-on accessories. Basically, this 12-foot (3.7-meter) trailer from Beaver Built allows you to add on features or extra storage and equipment with bolt-ons as you see fit, based on your needs and budget.
Beaver Built Adventure Trailers is a family business based in Alberta, Canada, which started out of necessity. One of the co-founders was searching for a compact yet comfortable off-road trailer for backcountry adventures at a reasonable price, and since he couldn’t find exactly what he was looking for, he set out to create one.
He ended up designing three off-road trailers - the Wapos, Mahkesis, and Muskwa - all of which come with galvanized steel frames and powder-coated aluminum bodies, meaning they are rugged enough to withstand the roughest terrains and to last long enough to hand down to your kids.
The basic Wapos model features 31-inch Yokohama all-terrain tires, 15-in Vision wheels, Cruisemaster CRS² 1.60TDual Shock Suspension, 10-inch electric brakes and parking brakes, so you won’t need any chocks to park the trailers or set up camp.
The off-road trailer can carry gear and cargo inside, on top of its box body, as well as on an in-house fabricated platform rack, if you have a rooftop tent mounted, for instance.
All of the company’s roof racks adjust 4 inches (10 cm) in height, making enough room for larger outdoor recreation gear like a kayak or set of paddleboards. The roof rack has slotted recessed rails both on the top and on the sides, ideal for mounting accessories or securing cargo.
As standard, the Wapos model includes a front cargo box, a driver’s side compartment that fits a 57-liter Snowmaster refrigerator, a passenger-side compartment, and a rear compartment with a tailgate-style door. Its rear-access pantry drawer is large enough for you to store cooking and camping supplies.
The drop-down tailgate can be used as a stainless steel countertop, while a rear receiver hitch can carry a bike rack. Meanwhile, the large tongue deck can also be put to good use if you have additional cargo that needs to be strapped down.
Moving on to the Mahkesis overland trailer, this model has all the standard Wapos features plus side storage boxes and a tongue deck box. As for the Muskwah variant, this is the full-featured trailer model and has a wider front cargo box along with a driver’s side compartment that can accommodate a 67-liter Snomaster fridge.
We are quite impressed with the amount of storage space the trailers offer and consider the idea of splitting everything out into a modular design is an ingenious solution that allows prospective buyers to only equip their trailer with what they really need.
When it comes to pricing, the basic Wapos starts at $14,999 (14,126 euro), while the fully equipped model goes up to $28,425 (26,772 euro).
