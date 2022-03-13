This Electric Mustang Is the One You Want, Not the Mach-E

We’ll give props to Ford right from the get-go. Instead of being overprotective, the American carmaker had the very wise idea of letting a British company build a new electric Mustang based on the 1967 model. This is proof that the automaker wants to see its best cars live a life again. Even though they won’t have a rumbling 7-liter V8 or at least an in-line 6-cylinder under the hood, it will still be a whole momentous experience to witness such astonishing vehicles in person. Of course, we’re talking about the Electric Mustang by Charge Cars.
The 1967 Ford Mustang served as muse for the Brits. They’ve taken the licensing from the Michigan-based carmaker and built the car from scratch. It’s not a resto-mod, nor a salvage project. It’s not even a retrofit! The Electric Mustang is a completely new car from the ground up. The amazing thing is that it respects the original shape, while making the exterior and interior feel contemporary. This is a blend of craftsmanship and passion for excellence in car making.
That’s one of the reasons why owning a model would be an entirely different story! Not just because you’d be in a revamped classic Heaven on wheels, but since the price is incredibly high, you need an excellent credit score or at least some investments that can be easily liquidated. The 2022 Electric Mustang starts from £350,000 ($456,000) without adding other options or accessories. Changing stuff or wanting some personalization would send the value of the car over 400,000 ($521,500) without major effort.
If this is scaring you, don’t lose hope yet. There’s a reason for this price tag. There will only be 499 ever produced, with another one (code-named XP03) being a prototype that will remain with the company. That’s not all. This vehicle uses a custom recipe for electrification. Under its beautiful body there’s a 64-kWh battery that powers a 400 kW (536 HP) engine. Being an EV, this means it will also have insane numbers when it comes to torque. More precisely, the figure sits at 1,500 Nm (1,106 ft-lb). The battery may not be huge, but it will still give you a 200-mile (321 km) range. Keep in mind though, these are not EPA or WLTP figures. It’s just what Charge Cars promises.
The car is capable of charging at a rate of maximum 50 kW, it has all-wheel drive with an intelligent system that helps to not deplete the battery, but it can also achieve a 0-60 mph (96.5 kph) time of just 3.9 seconds.
The interior is just splendid. The upholstery work is done in such a way that’ll make you feel like you’re in a luxury vehicle, while technology keeps you connected to what matters in the 21st century. It even has a infotainment that seems to be inspired by Tesla with its portrait layout.
Ford Mustang. They’ve done it in 2018 also, when they release a convertible too! They have former F1 engineers in their team, while also working closely with Arrival and Michelin.
Aren’t British blokes just the best when they put their hearts and souls into something? They most certainly are. This Electric Mustang proves it.
Reservations are still open, so you can get one for yourself or a loved one right now.
