Tesla Wants You To Rate Your Service Experience, App Update Is Needed

Elon Musk’s Tesla keeps making the right moves, it seems. Now owners have another way of saying what bothers them. Or, you know, they can praise workshops that provide a good overall experience. Here’s what you need to know.
If your smartphone hasn’t yet updated the Tesla App by itself, then you need to do it as soon as possible. There are no risks involved, but it would be a shame to miss what the 4.6.1 build brings. Check if you have the latest version and keep reading.
There are not many opportunities for Tesla owners to keep in touch with the American carmaker. Tweeting at Elon Musk doesn’t always help and not everybody has time to raise hell on social media just to get a problem solved. It’s clear now that almost everyone waited for a way to freely talk about the experience they have at Tesla’s workshops. These service centers don’t all have the same way of doing business, so it’s no wonder the automaker’s app now brings a Yelp-like section where you can give feedback.
The approach is pretty simple. You can give from one to five stars and be done with it, or you can elaborate further on what’s upsetting you.
It would’ve been very cool if Tesla made the ratings of different places publicly visible. It would have surely helped some people make the right decision when it comes to picking the place where you want the car to be taken care of. Maybe it will come with another update along the way, if more people request it.
There’s no denying that there’s some skepticism around this initiative. People are entitled to think nobody’s going to read their opinions, since customer support isn’t that great at Tesla. But, at least, this marks a shift in attitude. It creates a bridge between owners and the company. Both parties can now know more one about the other. Moreover, this change is welcomed by the company, since the carmaker lost a couple of places in the Consumer Reports ranking.
The Tesla app is available in both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
Elon Musk’s company might be the target of a lot of criticism. Even though most of it is coming from people that don’t own a Tesla, we need to recognize this first step taken to improve the relationship between the manufacturer, the service centers, and the customers. It might sound like it’s exaggerated, but which other automaker is giving you the option to freely complain just by using your own phone? We’ll tell you. It’s just Tesla.
Now check if your Tesla app is up to date and verify that you’re shown the service feedback section.
There are not many opportunities for Tesla owners to keep in touch with the American carmaker. Tweeting at Elon Musk doesn’t always help and not everybody has time to raise hell on social media just to get a problem solved. It’s clear now that almost everyone waited for a way to freely talk about the experience they have at Tesla’s workshops. These service centers don’t all have the same way of doing business, so it’s no wonder the automaker’s app now brings a Yelp-like section where you can give feedback.
The approach is pretty simple. You can give from one to five stars and be done with it, or you can elaborate further on what’s upsetting you.
It would’ve been very cool if Tesla made the ratings of different places publicly visible. It would have surely helped some people make the right decision when it comes to picking the place where you want the car to be taken care of. Maybe it will come with another update along the way, if more people request it.
There’s no denying that there’s some skepticism around this initiative. People are entitled to think nobody’s going to read their opinions, since customer support isn’t that great at Tesla. But, at least, this marks a shift in attitude. It creates a bridge between owners and the company. Both parties can now know more one about the other. Moreover, this change is welcomed by the company, since the carmaker lost a couple of places in the Consumer Reports ranking.
The Tesla app is available in both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
Elon Musk’s company might be the target of a lot of criticism. Even though most of it is coming from people that don’t own a Tesla, we need to recognize this first step taken to improve the relationship between the manufacturer, the service centers, and the customers. It might sound like it’s exaggerated, but which other automaker is giving you the option to freely complain just by using your own phone? We’ll tell you. It’s just Tesla.
Now check if your Tesla app is up to date and verify that you’re shown the service feedback section.