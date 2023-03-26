This Custom 33-Foot Gooseneck Tiny Home With Fold-Down Deck Has It All

Most people don't often picture a space big enough for a family when they think about tiny homes. There are, however, some mobile dwellings with family-friendly floor plans and ample space inside for all the conveniences you'd find in a regular house. This custom gooseneck tiny is a great example. It has all the goodies, and it also has a fold-down deck that maximizes space.
The tiny house lifestyle might not be for everyone. But there’s a tiny out there even for those that want to enjoy their own space and have a bit more wiggle room. This custom mobile habitat shows that families can live small and comfortably at the same time. That’s possible thanks to a well-thought layout that “separates a loft and a bedroom with a clever laundry space.”
The gooseneck, which was named “J&A Tiny Home,” was designed and built by MitchCraft Tiny Homes, a company located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company started its tiny journey in 2015. Since then, it has created more than 70 little habitats that combine function and style in a unique package. Each dwelling is built around the needs of the customer. Some are teeny tiny, while others easily accommodate a growing family. But what they have in common is that they are all filled to the brim with clever design solutions that make them stand out.
The J&A Tiny Home measures 33 ft (10 meters) in length, and it’s 8 ft (2.4 meters) wide. It’s a gorgeous dwelling that manages to fit a ton of cool features that you don’t see every day in a tiny into just 350 sq ft (33 sq meters). And the numerous windows that allow plenty of sunshine to come inside, the interior doesn’t look or feel suffocatingly small at all.
fold-down deck, eliminating the boundaries between the outdoors and the indoors. When it’s nice and warm outside, owners can open the front door and expand the living room to the outside. The deck has enough room for some chairs and a small table, so friends and family can enjoy the breeze. The two outdoor lights also allow people to use this area long after dark.
Although the pictures provided by MitchCraft don’t show any furniture in the living room, there’s definitely room for a couch and a TV. When it’s cold outside, dwellers can relax and admire the views. You can even spot two hooks above, which are perfect for an interior hammock.
The kitchen in this unit is outfitted with everything a small family needs. It has a big copper sink with a black faucet, a microwave, a hood range, and a full-size refrigerator. It comes with generous wooden countertops that provide all the space owners need to prepare delicious meals. Plus, it has two pull-out counter extensions that create even more space.
It was designed as a laundry room because it has a closet and some cabinets on one side, as well as a washer and dryer combo unit. From this clever laundry space, the owners will use another staircase to get to the master bedroom. The stairs have built-in drawers, so there’s plenty of storage room for everything. The master bedroom is quite simple. It has a bed that can comfortably sleep two, and on both sides has a large window that lets natural light come inside.
The other bedroom can be accessed directly from the aforementioned laundry area via a custom Dutch door. It sits over the gooseneck, so it offers plenty of headroom. It has a window on each side, so this room is also drenched in natural light. Owners can turn it into a kids’ bedroom, a storage area, or even a small office, depending on their needs and preferences.
The price for this tiny home is $200,000, as pictured. It’s a custom gooseneck home that’s all about downsized luxury. This gorgeous mobile dwelling is perfect for a family that wants to downsize but still enjoy all the amenities of a regular-sized house.
