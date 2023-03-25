The Sitka Tiny Home Flaunts Impressive Layout, Has a Full Bath and Two Bedrooms

The Sitka model stands as proof that tiny homes on wheels can be beautifully simple and luxurious at the same time. Ideal for a small family, this little habitat boasts an ingenious interior with earthy elements and clean lines. The Sitka fits a ton of goodies into less than 400 sq ft. It features a beautiful light-filled living room, a spa-like bathroom with a bathtub, and a gorgeous main-floor bedroom!

11 photos Photo: Summit Tiny Homes