The Sitka Tiny Home Flaunts Impressive Layout, Has a Full Bath and Two Bedrooms

The Sitka model stands as proof that tiny homes on wheels can be beautifully simple and luxurious at the same time. Ideal for a small family, this little habitat boasts an ingenious interior with earthy elements and clean lines. The Sitka fits a ton of goodies into less than 400 sq ft. It features a beautiful light-filled living room, a spa-like bathroom with a bathtub, and a gorgeous main-floor bedroom!
This house radiates elegant simplicity. It takes the mobility and flexibility provided by tinies and combines them into a unique space that looks like a modern, regular-sized dwelling. The Sitka was designed and built by Summit Tiny Homes, a builder located in the heart of British Columbia, Canada. Over the years, the company has created numerous functional houses on wheels that capture the essence of small living. Their portfolio includes everything from pint-sized units that measure just 22 ft (6.7 meters) in length to models fit for a king.
The Sitka was definitely designed for those that like the feeling of spaciousness, even in a tiny. It’s 34 ft (10.3 meters) long, so it offers plenty of wiggle room to its owners. It also has a clever layout that makes it appear even bigger than it really is. It incorporates the natural environment into the design, so the place feels warm and inviting.
The exterior somehow mirrors the earthy interior, featuring metal siding with a cedar accent wall. A glass door opens up to reveal a warm place with wooden elements that highlight the modern West Coast design. The living room is drenched in natural light.
The dining area was also designed to offer people the best views of the outdoors. A second panoramic window can be found just a few steps away from the living room. There’s a breakfast bar with a Corian countertop that’s perfect for two. And when it’s not used as a dining area, it can be easily turned into a great workspace. The kitchen is further ahead, next to a set of custom stairs with built-in storage that lead to the loft. The stairs have some cubby holes and some drawers, and they have enough room to host a washer and dryer combo unit. You can even see that one of the steps was designed to be used as a small bookshelf.
Of course, storage is provided by the other walnut cabinets and the floating shelves spread across the kitchen. It’s a well-equipped area that includes all the necessities. It comes with generous Corian countertops, so the owners will have plenty of space to prepare delicious meals. It also has a double stainless steel sink paired with a matte black faucet, a full-size refrigerator, a range hood, and a four-burner cooktop with an oven.
Just like the rest of the home, the master bedroom has a zen-like feel. That’s accentuated by the accent wood wall and the custom pendant lights. The bed can comfortably accommodate two, and it also lifts up to offer dwellers all the storage they need for extra blankets. There’s a small nightstand on each side of the bed, as well as two wardrobes. The bedroom had plenty of headroom, so it didn’t feel cramped up at all inside.
But let’s not forget that Sitka also has a loft. It’s not as big as the master bedroom, but it can function as a kids’ bedroom, a storage room, or a guest room. The loft overlooks the living room, and it feels just as bright and airy as any other space inside this impressive unit. That’s because there’s a second skylight placed above it that lets natural light come inside.
Sitka is priced at $141,499. It might not be a “small” price, but this is a turnkey unit that’s perfect for a couple or a small family. The only things that the future tiny homeowners have to bring with them are their favorite items and their clothes. The rest is already packed in neatly inside this beautiful 350-sq-ft house.
