The Diamond Tiny House Is All About Functionality for Life on the Road

It is pretty clear by now that the tiny house movement is not just a fad but rather an international trend, and the principles that govern it - downsized living spaces, minimalism, a simplified life - have fallen on fertile soil in New Zealand. In the midst of a housing affordability crisis, for many people in this country, a tiny home is all they will ever afford to own.
Local laws and regulations still need adjustments to today’s realities, as current rules for caravans also apply to tiny houses, considering they are generally on wheels. However, small dwelling adoption is certainly on an ascending trend, and builders in this country have developed some of the most practical and beautiful tiny house designs we have seen.

The tiny home we’re going to look at today also happens to come from New Zealand. It is called Diamond and is a premium model designed and built by Tiny on Wheels. It is 26 feet (8 meters) long and 9.8 feet (3 meters) wide and features a layout fit to accommodate two to four people.

Tiny on Wheels is a new player in New Zealand’s tiny house market. It was founded by a man named Volkmar Wollenweber, who has more than 30 years of experience in campervan building, so he is well qualified to create small living spaces suitable for modern dwellers.

According to the company’s website, their tiny houses are “certified, self-contained, economical, and eco-friendly,” which are indeed some of the attributes people are looking for in their small abodes. Diamond is the only model they have available for now, but the team is working on two additional designs to bring to the market soon.

This tiny house is built on a trailer and features a modern exterior clad in a combination of black corrugated steel and cedar siding. A double sliding glass door offers access inside and lets plenty of natural light to get in. If the prospective buyer wishes, the builder can also attach a generous wooden deck to the front of the house to extend the living space and connect to the outdoors. It is large enough to fit some cozy furniture pieces that would turn it into an entertainment area for the owner and their guests. After all, that’s the idea of having a mobile home - spending more time in the great outdoors.

The interior of the Diamond tiny home seems to follow the already classic recipe that includes an open space lounging/kitchen area and a bathroom on the ground floor, plus a lofted bedroom above.

The design is modern with a neutral color palette and natural materials throughout. Clean lines and natural light also characterize the interior of this small dwelling that is fitted out with all the necessities for comfortable living. The interior is clearly focused on functionality, making the most of the available square footage without cramming it with unnecessary decor.

The living area is small but cozy looking, with a couch, a sideboard, a modern standing lamp in the corner, and a large TV mounted on the loft railing. A wood-burning stove adds to the homey feel of this space and keeps inhabitants warm in the chilly evenings.

The L-shaped kitchen is located at the other end of the house and offers plenty big enough space for storing all your kitchen essentials and preparing food. A four-hob gas cooktop, an apartment-size fridge/freezer, a sink, and a microwave make cooking a breeze.

Spacious cabinets with deep drawers are complemented by some open shelving that offers easy access to everyday kitchenware and gives the space a stylish feel. The cherry on top in the kitchen is the huge pantry for storing dry food right next to the fridge.

The bathroom completes the main floor layout and is separated from the rest of the house by a sliding door. It is surprisingly well-equipped for its compact size, comprising a decent-sized shower with glass enclosures, a composting toilet, a small sink, and a medicine cabinet. There is also some storage space for towels and other personal stuff.

While ladders have proven more practical in the way of saving space in a tiny house, the team at Tiny on Wheels decided to use a staircase that doubles as storage solution to provide access to the loft. And it features a wood handrail for safety.

The sleeping area is in this 9.8-foot by 13-foot (3m by 4m) loft and includes a queen bed and a nightstand. This space is big enough for a couple or even a family with a child. The bed sits on a raised platform, and there are spacious cupboards available for storing clothes.

There is no word on the possibility of going fully off-grid on the builder’s website, but considering the modern dweller is more environmentally conscious and prefers sustainable living, most companies are ready to upgrade their models with off-grid options, including solar panels, a rainwater-gathering system, and large tanks for storing fresh and grey water.

The balanced layout, functional design, and modern look make Diamond the ideal home for a comfortable life on the road, exploring the great outdoors.
