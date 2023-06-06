This Cruising Company Is Ready to Operate with Zero Emissions by 2030

Havila Voyages made headlines several times in the past two years for different reasons. Mainly known as one of the greenest cruise operators worldwide, this Norwegian company is ready for its most significant milestone so far – by the end of the decade, it hopes to become entirely emissions-free through hybrid propulsion and alternative fuels.
As a coastal cruising operator, Havila doesn't face the same challenges as the largest cruising companies in the world. Still, it scored significant achievements for the entire industry. It recently celebrated the first anniversary of the Havila Castor vessel's pioneering voyage. Last year, it became the first cruise ship to sail into the Geirangerfjord UNESCO World Heritage Site with no toxic emissions or noise.
It was a historic breakthrough, and Havila accomplished it four years before the new environmental requirements for the area came into effect. Starting in 2026, only emissions-free vessels of any kind will be allowed to sail into Norway's World Heritage areas.
The Bergen - Kirkenes – Bergen is a historic route, and Havila's ships claim to be the greenest ones to have ever covered this route. In 2021, Havila Capella broke the ice as the first hybrid ship to sail on this route. It was the first of a new fleet comprised of four environmentally-friendly ships to be operated by Havila Voyages.
These vessels can operate with zero emissions and zero noise for up to four hours at a time in purely electric mode. They all feature what Havila claims to be the largest battery packs in the world, with a total weight of 86 tons and a 6.1 MWh capacity (the equivalent of approximately 600 Teslas, according to Havila).
In hybrid mode, the 406-foot (124 meters) vessels can still reduce NOx emissions by 90% and CO2 levels by 25% using LNG (liquefied natural gas). The Norwegian operator plans to replace that with even more efficient alternatives in the coming years, transitioning from LNG to biogas by 2028 and eventually switching to hydrogen. This way, the Havila cruise ships will be powered only by batteries and hydrogen, making them emissions-free by the end of this decade.
Ironically, this avid supporter of electric propulsion for the maritime sector has recently banned the transportation of electrified vehicles on its ships. Earlier this year, Havila formally blocked EVs, hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles from being transported on its vessels due to a safety assessment related to fire risks. The restriction applies exclusively to the four new passenger ships with hybrid propulsion.
Last year, the Norwegian cruise company faced a severe and unexpected hurdle when it was indirectly hit by international sanctions against Russian oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin. At the time, the Havila Capella ship was financed through a Russian company, reportedly owned by Russia's Ministry of Transport. The green ship had to halt activities until things got sorted out, and it could resume operations eventually. Hopefully, there will be nothing but smooth sailing for these innovative cruise ships for decades.
