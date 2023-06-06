Citroen 'Ami for All' Really Is for Everyone at Any Time, But Not Everywhere

Citroen has been doing great these past few years as part of the wide-reaching Stellantis since 2001 and of the PSA Group after Peugeot bought out 89.95% of its competitor back in 1976. And it is diligently taking care of all ends of the market, sometimes quite literally.
Just recently, the French carmaker brought to life a new version of the facelifted C5 Aircross compact crossover SUV that is aimed at making electrification a tad more accessible to the CUV masses. So, the C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 has 48-volt technology but also a 21-kW (28 hp) electric motor and a small lithium-ion pack capable of sustaining drives on "100% electric power for low torque requirements, at low speeds, when maneuvering or slowing down."
But even the compact CUV might seem chunky and unwieldy on the Old Continent, where many town streets are small and narrow. Plus, what if the customers want a cuter Citroen that is nimbler when parking and a lot friendlier to the environment? Well, at the other end of the spectrum, there is the Citroen Ami two-passenger electric quadricycle project developed by Capgemini as a turnkey program for the company. It has been available since 2020 and even has offspring like the Opel Rocks Electric and brand-new Fiat Topolino, aside from cool variants of its own.
The latter includes the expensive Citroen My Ami Buggy, a rugged version made for the most adventurous souls, for example. Now, though, Citroen has also thought about expanding the reach of its Ami family to provide a mobility solution for disabled people, more precisely for folks with lower limb disabilities. It's a bit counterintuitive because usually, we see these special destination vehicles that look as big as possible, with sliding doors and the lot. Well, Citroen aims to destroy misconceptions even further at the 2023 Paris Autonomic trade fair (June 6 to 8) with 'Ami for All,' the Citroen Ami project dedicated to "offering a solution for disabled people who have lost the use of one or both lower limbs."
The stated ambition is to restore a semblance of autonomy and offer a compact electric mobility solution that is easier to drive than a bulky special van but still offers enough space to store the wheelchair. So far, we are only dealing with a prototype designed in partnership with PIMAS, a company specializing in conversions for reduced mobility people, and "incorporates functional mechanical adaptations that allow people to access on-board, store a wheelchair and drive with ease." Even better, Ami can be driven from age 14 (depending on legislation), even without a driving license. Meanwhile, the technical specifications are the same as with any other Ami - 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery gives a range of around 75 km (47 miles) and a top speed of up to 45 kph (28 mph).
