Can BYD Replace Citroen as a Suspension Wizard? Meet DiSus

When Citroen announced it would give up its hydropneumatic suspension in 2015, I was left wondering what would make the French brand stand out compared to Peugeot or any of its competitors. Andre Citroen gave his name to an innovative car company that was famous for how comfortable its cars were. While the French icon tries to reinvent itself, BYD may have captured that spirit and embedded it also in its suspensions with DiSus.

23 photos Photo: BYD