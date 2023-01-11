BYD Seagull Shows What an Affordable EV (Less Than $9,000!) Looks Like in MIIT Files

Apart from a few exceptions, most of the world’s population is more worried about what to eat the next day than about climate change. For these folks, having a vehicle is a luxury; those able to buy a reliable 20-year-old jalopy are fortunate. This is what most people fail to grasp when they discuss EV adoption. For battery electric vehicles to work, they have to be affordable without looking cheap. BYD may have hit a home run with the Seagull, and MIIT documents finally show what this incredible little car looks like.

7 photos