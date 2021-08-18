BYD Dolphin’s Prices Would Make It The Cheapest Car for Sale in the U.S.

The last time we talked about the BYD Dolphin, it was expected to cost below RMB100,000. BYD’s pre-sales of the new compact EV revealed that the expectation was right: the entry-level Dolphin will cost RMB96,800, which is equivalent to $14,951 at the current exchange rate. If it were sold in the U.S. for the same price, it would be the cheapest car for sale in the market.