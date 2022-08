BYD Seagull Is the Affordable EV All Carmakers Should Fear Right Now

kWh

It’s official! Today, we've entered the new energy passenger vehicle market in Japan. #BYD AUTO JAPAN debuted the latest models of BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, and BYD SEAL. #BuildYourDreams #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/jsdpRWu74j — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 21, 2022

BYD has officially partnered with Hedin Mobility Group! This marks the start of an innovative journey for new energy passenger vehicles in Europe. Immerse yourself in the #BYD experience with the opening of our flagship store in Stockholm this October! #BuildYourDreams #Future pic.twitter.com/LgjmljO6pl — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) August 1, 2022

BYD new energy passenger cars are coming to Israel!

We are please to announce that BYD has appointed Shlomo Motors Ltd. as distributor for New Energy Passenger Vehicles in Israel.

Find out more here: https://t.co/tRgQDgivSN pic.twitter.com/Y4605HWyTl — BYD Europe (@BYD_Europe) August 2, 2022

On July 21, the company announced it would sell the Dolphin, the Atto 3, and the Seal in the Japanese market. On August 1, it closed a deal with the Hedin Mobility Group to distribute its cars in Sweden and Germany. On August 2, BYD signed Shlomo Motors as its distributor in Israel. That’s a swift pace to deliver these electric cars, which BYD is also making sure it will produce on the necessary scale with five plants already working and four others in construction.According to our friends at CarNewsChina , the Seagull should start at around RMB60,000 ($8,877) and cost up to RMB100,000 ($14,796). In other words, it should not compete with the Dolphin . The four-door layout makes it evident that it sits at least four people, but we would not doubt if it could transport one more person – that’s crucial in developing countries, where the Seagull promises to be very popular. If the anonymous renderings we have in our gallery are accurate, its styling will favor that.The Chinese press is saying that the entry-level Seagull will have a 30.7- LFP battery pack that will offer anrange of 301 kilometers (187 miles). The 70-(94-hp) motor helps it go a bit further. Those interested in more range and performance can buy the Seagull with a 44.9 kWh battery pack and a 130-kW (174-hp) motor. The range increases to 405 km (252 mi), which would be better if BYD also offered the larger battery pack with the smaller motor.The Seagull was expected to have its official introduction in June or July, which didn’t happen. That probably has to do with development delays. However, it is not unlikely that BYD will have it ready until the end of the year. With its international expansion, the Chinese company will be selling a $10,000for at least two years before its competitors can even offer a $20,000 EV – or $25,000, whatever.