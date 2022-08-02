BYD Seagull Is the Affordable EV All Carmakers Should Fear Right Now

Tesla caused a frenzy when it said it would develop a $25,000 car in China. Elon Musk announced on the Q4 2021 earnings call that the plans were postponed. Volkswagen kept its plans for an affordable EV costing €20,000 ($20,302 at the current exchange rate), but only for 2025. BYD sells the Dolphin in China starting at RMB93,800 ($13,878). If that was not enough, it has an even more affordable car in the pipeline, the Seagull. This is the car other automakers should fear right now. Not only for its price but also because of how fast BYD is expanding abroad.

13 photos