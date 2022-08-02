BYD Seagull Is the Affordable EV All Carmakers Should Fear Right Now

According to our friends at CarNewsChina, the Seagull should start at around RMB60,000 ($8,877) and cost up to RMB100,000 ($14,796). In other words, it should not compete with the Dolphin. The four-door layout makes it evident that it sits at least four people, but we would not doubt if it could transport one more person – that’s crucial in developing countries, where the Seagull promises to be very popular. If the anonymous renderings we have in our gallery are accurate, its styling will favor that.
The Chinese press is saying that the entry-level Seagull will have a 30.7-kWh LFP battery pack that will offer an NEDC range of 301 kilometers (187 miles). The 70-kW (94-hp) motor helps it go a bit further. Those interested in more range and performance can buy the Seagull with a 44.9 kWh battery pack and a 130-kW (174-hp) motor. The range increases to 405 km (252 mi), which would be better if BYD also offered the larger battery pack with the smaller motor.
The Seagull was expected to have its official introduction in June or July, which didn’t happen. That probably has to do with development delays. However, it is not unlikely that BYD will have it ready until the end of the year. With its international expansion, the Chinese company will be selling a $10,000 EV for at least two years before its competitors can even offer a $20,000 EV – or $25,000, whatever.
It’s official! Today, we've entered the new energy passenger vehicle market in Japan. #BYD AUTO JAPAN debuted the latest models of BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, and BYD SEAL. #BuildYourDreams #CoolTheEarthByOneDegree pic.twitter.com/jsdpRWu74j— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) July 21, 2022
BYD has officially partnered with Hedin Mobility Group! This marks the start of an innovative journey for new energy passenger vehicles in Europe. Immerse yourself in the #BYD experience with the opening of our flagship store in Stockholm this October! #BuildYourDreams #Future pic.twitter.com/LgjmljO6pl— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) August 1, 2022
BYD new energy passenger cars are coming to Israel!— BYD Europe (@BYD_Europe) August 2, 2022
We are please to announce that BYD has appointed Shlomo Motors Ltd. as distributor for New Energy Passenger Vehicles in Israel.
Find out more here: https://t.co/tRgQDgivSN pic.twitter.com/Y4605HWyTl