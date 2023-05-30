Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 Introduced With 48V Technology and 21-kW Electric Motor

The French automaker thinks this recent version of the facelifted compact crossover SUV will make electrification a tad more accessible to the CUV masses with help from a redesigned PureTech gasoline engine, a new dual-clutch e-DCS6 gearbox, plus a 28-hp electric motor.
Witness to the changing tastes in consumer desires, Citroen has now fully joined the cult following of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. As such, is anyone surprised that in many parts of the world, the C5 nameplate is not a traditional sedan anymore (C5 X) but also a member of the Aircross CUV pack? The Citroen C5 Aircross was introduced as a compact crossover SUV in 2017 and is currently in production in many regions – at home in France, China, or India.
For the European market, the C5 Aircross was refreshed early last year with all the usual suspects – a completely revised front fascia plus minor novelties for the rear's design and the interior styling. And the French automaker not only loves the CUV hype but also aims to be as sustainable as possible, offering electrified models with 225 or 180 horsepower and even features plug-in capabilities for the latter version. But now the company has decided it is high time they liberalized access to modern 48V hybrid technology by adding the novel Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 version.
Well, the name kind of says all – the automaker adds 48-volt hybrid technology to the C5 Aircross, but it's not a 'classic' mild hybrid that we are talking about. Instead, the C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 will arrive on the Old Continent with a redesigned 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder with 40% new parts, which is mated to a new electrified dual-clutch e-DCS6 transmission plus a 21kW electric motor.
According to the company, the fresh powertrain offers electric-only urban use and a potential 30% reduction in fuel usage around town. The new PureTech offers 136 ps (134 hp) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) to achieve that. At the same time, the permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor has up to 21 kW (28 hp) and 55 Nm (41 lb-ft), enough to allow the CUV to be "driven on 100% electric power for low torque requirements, at low speeds, when maneuvering or slowing down."
Basically, this powertrain is bridging the gap (or blurring the lines, depending on your POV) between 48V MHEV units and traditional hybrid setups, as there is also a 48-volt lithium-ion pack "with an available capacity of 432Wh" hidden under the passenger's front seat. As always, the carmaker also stresses that the setup doesn't need plug-in recharging facilities, as if this is a point of honor in this day and age. Anyway, we have met the UK-spec version for now, and order books are set to open next month, with the first deliveries expected in July. Sadly, though, there is no word on pricing just yet, so maybe it's best to wait a little longer before placing a reservation.
