autoevolution
 

Would You Pay the Equivalent of $13K for the New Citroen My Ami Buggy?

• By:
Last year, Citroen announced a continuation of the Citroen My Ami Buggy. The eponymous model builds on the success of its predecessor, which was made in 50 copies destined for France that were entirely sold out in nearly 18 minutes, and its production will be limited to 1,000 units.
2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy 6 photos
Photo: Citroen
2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy2023 Citroen My Ami Buggy
Out of the entire production run, 40 will make their way to the United Kingdom, and the order books will open on June 20 at 2:00 PM BST (3:00 PM CET/9:00 AM EST). The model is priced at £10,495 on the road, equaling $13,058 at the current exchange rates.

Based on the Citroen Ami electric quadricycle, the new Citroen My Ami Buggy features a khaki paint finish on the outside, joined by black protective elements for a more hairy-chested look. These comprise the reinforced bumpers, wheel arch extensions, headlamp surrounds, skid plates, and rear spoiler. The yellow accents inside and out give it a livelier vibe, with flashes of this color noticeable on the wheel arches and front panel.

They carry over to the basic cabin of the tiny battery-electric machine, decorating the seats, carpet, door straps, and bag hooks. The French automaker, which is part of Stellantis, also mentions the rounded cover on the new instrument cluster, said to give the My Ami Buggy a retro feel. The quadricycle's roof and doors can be removed altogether or simply rolled back and secured with snap buttons. It comes with a yellow bag attached to the steering wheel with clip-on straps for additional practicality, and it is equipped with a waterproof lightweight Bluetooth speaker that has a 15-hour battery life and was designed to fit into the dashboard.

Powering the Citroen My Ami Buggy is a small electric motor that sips electrons from a 5.4 kWh battery. The motor generates eight hp (8 ps/6 kW), so you won't break any speed records in the French company's quadricycle. Juicing up the battery takes four hours, according to the car manufacturer, and with it all juiced up, the vehicle has a total driving range of 46 miles or 75 kilometers. The My Ami Buggy's top speed is 28 mph (45 kph), so now you know you cannot venture on the highway with it.

Plus, with the small range and not enough room for personal belongings, it is hardly the perfect machine for a weekend getaway. Then again, it could be a good candidate for the daily commute if you live someplace where the sun shines most of the year and have easy access to a charging station. That said, assuming you'd be able to get your hands on the My Ami Buggy for a little over $13,000, would you really blow that sum on it?
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
Citroen Citroen My Ami Buggy my ami buggy citroen my ami citroen ami new cars prices electric vehicles
press release
About the author: Cristian Gnaticov
Cristian Gnaticov profile photo

After a series of unfortunate events put an end to Cristian's dream of entering a custom built & tuned old-school Dacia into a rally competition, he moved on to drive press cars and write for a living. He's worked for several automotive online journals and now he's back at autoevolution after his first tour in the mid-2000s.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories