Would You Pay the Equivalent of $13K for the New Citroen My Ami Buggy?

Last year, Citroen announced a continuation of the Citroen My Ami Buggy. The eponymous model builds on the success of its predecessor, which was made in 50 copies destined for France that were entirely sold out in nearly 18 minutes, and its production will be limited to 1,000 units.
Out of the entire production run, 40 will make their way to the United Kingdom, and the order books will open on June 20 at 2:00 PM BST (3:00 PM CET/9:00 AM EST). The model is priced at £10,495 on the road, equaling $13,058 at the current exchange rates.
Based on the Citroen Ami electric quadricycle, the new Citroen My Ami Buggy features a khaki paint finish on the outside, joined by black protective elements for a more hairy-chested look. These comprise the reinforced bumpers, wheel arch extensions, headlamp surrounds, skid plates, and rear spoiler. The yellow accents inside and out give it a livelier vibe, with flashes of this color noticeable on the wheel arches and front panel.
They carry over to the basic cabin of the tiny battery-electric machine, decorating the seats, carpet, door straps, and bag hooks. The French automaker, which is part of Stellantis, also mentions the rounded cover on the new instrument cluster, said to give the My Ami Buggy a retro feel. The quadricycle's roof and doors can be removed altogether or simply rolled back and secured with snap buttons. It comes with a yellow bag attached to the steering wheel with clip-on straps for additional practicality, and it is equipped with a waterproof lightweight Bluetooth speaker that has a 15-hour battery life and was designed to fit into the dashboard.
Powering the Citroen My Ami Buggy is a small electric motor that sips electrons from a 5.4 kWh battery. The motor generates eight hp (8 ps/6 kW), so you won't break any speed records in the French company's quadricycle. Juicing up the battery takes four hours, according to the car manufacturer, and with it all juiced up, the vehicle has a total driving range of 46 miles or 75 kilometers. The My Ami Buggy's top speed is 28 mph (45 kph), so now you know you cannot venture on the highway with it.
Plus, with the small range and not enough room for personal belongings, it is hardly the perfect machine for a weekend getaway. Then again, it could be a good candidate for the daily commute if you live someplace where the sun shines most of the year and have easy access to a charging station. That said, assuming you'd be able to get your hands on the My Ami Buggy for a little over $13,000, would you really blow that sum on it?
