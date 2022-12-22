Citroen My Ami Buggy Returning Next Year With New Limited Edition Model

If tiny and quirky all-electric vehicles are your thing, then Citroen has got your back with the My Ami, which is bound to become a bit more interesting for the 2023 model year with the introduction of a new limited edition.
Set to go on sale next spring, it will be a continuation of the Citroen My Ami Buggy, and its production will be capped at 1,000 units, unlike the previous My Ami Buggy, which came in just 50 copies (reserved for France), all of which were sold in almost 18 minutes.
The French automaker states that the upcoming variant of the tiny EV will be very similar to the first edition, but “with a few surprise features.” Additional details surrounding it have yet to be announced, and they will probably keep everything else a secret until the grand unveiling next year.
“My Ami Buggy is an extension of Ami’s playful character, and is at home both in the urban jungle and in more remote locations,” Citroen explains. “Ami 100% electric can already be found across the world, for example, it has played a part in delivering the energy transformation of the island of Halki off the coast of Greece. Similarly, seven Ami 100% electric models were added to the fleet of vehicles used by the island of Maddalena’s police and port teams in Italy to promote clean mobility.”
Said to be “a daring response to the challenges faced in today’s cities and urban environments,” the Citroen My Ami has sold in more than 30,000 units in 9 countries since 2020. It is available in several variants, including the My Ami Color in Gray, Orange, and White, My Ami Pop, and My Ami Tonic. Moreover, it can also be had as a tiny commercial vehicle, the My Ami Cargo, which was designed for last-mile deliveries. It has a maximum load capacity of 400 liters (14 cu-ft), a 140 kg (309 lbs) maximum payload, and a 7.20-meter (23,6-foot) turning circle.
As for the My Ami Buggy, it sets itself apart from the rest of the family by featuring a canvas roof that can be rolled back to let more natural light into the cabin. The whole open-top experience is enhanced by the metal tube gates serving as doors. It has a khaki body, black plastic cladding, gold steel wheels, bright yellow accents on the inside, and no air conditioning. A small 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery powers the 8 hp (8 ps / 6 kW) electric motor, and enables a driving range of 70 km (43 miles) on the WMTC (World Motorcycle Test Cycle). The regular Ami’s range is rated at 75 km (46 miles), and it has a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph).
