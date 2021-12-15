5 Blue Angel Is the Hydrogen-Powered Luxury Home at Sea to Ease the Conscience

Hybrid Ship Havila Capella Begins Its Maiden Voyage, Packs the World's Largest Batteries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Havila Voyages (@havilavoyages) Havila Capella is one of the first four environmentally friendly vessels built for Havila Voyages as part of an agreement with the Ministry of Transport and Communications in Norway. All four ships will be operated by the shipping company and will sail on the aforementioned route until 2030.Building the four plug-in hybrid vessels was a costly investment of more than $55 million. According to Havila, all new ships are equipped with the world’s largest battery packs, weighing 86 tons and boasting a capacity of 6.1 megawatt-hours, which is equivalent to 600 top-of-the-range Teslas. The batteries offer four hours of sailing through Norway’s popular fjords, without noise and emissions.Using liquified natural gas ( LNG ) and battery power for propulsion, Havila Capella boasts of cutting CO2 emissions by 25 percent and reducing NOx emissions by 90 percent. Moreover, Havila Voyages says the food concept onboard the vessel cuts food waste by 60 tons per year because there are no buffets. Guests are personally served at their tables for all meals.Built this year, the 124 m (406 ft) long cruise ship has a capacity of 640 passengers who can be accommodated in 179 cabins. With an energy-efficient hull design, Havila Capella is decorated and furnished in a Scandinavian style and features large, panoramic windows that “let stunning views bathed in the ever-changing Arctic light,” as explained by Havila Voyages. Guests can relax in a jacuzzi or in lounge chairs under the glass roof, admiring the midnight sun or the Northern Lights.All ships also come with a fully equipped gym, a conference hall, shops, cafes, and restaurants, to name the most notable amenities.The other three environmentally-friendly ships are Havila Castor, which is scheduled to depart next year, on April 7, Havila Polaris, and Havila Pollux, which are scheduled for the next summer. You can check out the website for more information on the voyages, available packages, and pricing.

