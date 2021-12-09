Japanese Billionaire Kicked Off His $88 Million Space Trip to the ISS, to Play Golf

Jimmy Buffett Takes His Business Offshore With New Cruise Line, Margaritaville at Sea

You can visit the company’s Inspired by his hit song “Margaritaville”, Buffett’s hospitality brand with the same name is, in fact, a franchise that includes over 25 hotels and resorts, over 60 food and beverage venues, vacation clubs, and more. But as the singer explained it best, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean is to be on the ocean. To that end, the skilled and financially blessed businessman is now launching his own cruise line, in partnership with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.Margaritaville at Sea is described as a floating island vacation at sea and its inaugural cruise ship is formerly known as Grand Classica, Bahamas Paradise’s flagship vessel. Thanks to a multi-million investment, the ship will be refurbished, rebranded, and reborn as “Margaritaville Paradise”. As explained by the company, the 52,900 GT floating paradise with 658 cabins and 10 passenger decks will feature Margaritaville’s signature casual-luxe design with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the surrounding sea, sand, and sky.The ship will first set sail under its new brand next year on April 30, when it will begin its voyage from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. Margaritaville claims this is going to be the only two-night and three-day cruise on this route. Customers can, of course, extend that cruise and opt for additional nights. There are multiple packages available, with tourists being able to personalize their experience according to their liking.Margaritaville at Sea promises to provide guests with the brand’s authentic culture, entertainment, and food. Onboard the Margaritaville Paradise, passengers will be able to enjoy plenty of gourmet food and beverage options, leisure activities, and entertainment, such as the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water theater, the Somewhere Spa, fitness center, a retail shop, several pools, and more.You can visit the company’s website for booking and more info on the cruises.

