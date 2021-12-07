Hybrid Cruise Ship Super Nova Previews an Era of Sustainable Luxury Travel

We’ve talked about several innovative shipping solutions based on alternative fuels or hybrid propulsion systems, but this new vessel is meant to bring sustainability to an even more challenging sector – luxury cruise travel. The Silver Nova is not an emissions-free ship, but it takes a significant step toward environmentally friendly cruising.
“Sustainability is the future of luxury travel” is a statement that would have seen impossible a few years ago. But Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer at Silversea, a luxury cruise travel brand, is confident in the positive developments that will change this sector forever. Silver Nova claims to be the first hybrid cruise ship that will operate free of toxic emissions, when in ports – it might seem a small step, but its significance is major.
Silver Nova is the first of a series of ships that will be built as part of the company’s innovative Project Evolution. With a gross tonnage (GRT) of 54,700 tons and a 728-guest capacity, this vessel was designed for an industry first: emissions-free operations in port, thanks to fuel cells and batteries. Basically, when entering a port, the Silver Nova will shut down its main generators and plug in to onshore energy sources, for zero emissions.
While at sea, the ship will use its hybrid system, based on batteries and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, compared to the company’s previous ships. So, although not entirely emission-free, this LNG-fueled ship will still have a significantly lower environmental footprint.
Silversea’s new vessel integrates a series of advanced technologies, including a hydrodynamic design, hydrogen fuel cells, and a waste heat recovery system that results in lower incineration emissions. At the same time, it will be no less luxurious than the previous models. It’s designed to be one of the most spacious cruise ships ever built, with a high space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-passenger, along with butler service for every suite. Speaking of suites, each one will offer a beautiful 270-degree view.
The trailblazing Super Nova, which blends advanced hybrid technology with the finest luxury cruising, will be delivered in the summer of 2023.
