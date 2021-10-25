Massive LNG-Fueled Cruise Ship AIDAcosma Is 1,105-Ft Long, Kisses Water for the First Time

German cruise line AIDA recently got to see its new kiss mouth ship, the AIDAcosma completing its first voyage on the Ems river in Germany. This mammoth of a vessel measures 1,105 ft (337 m) and is the second ship in its fleet to run on LNG (liquefied natural gas).
AIDAcosma is almost 138 ft (42 m)-wide and was built by the German shipyard Meyer Werft. It has 20 decks, 2,732 guest cabins, and a speed of 17 knots. This floating palace has everything from an infinity pool to 17 restaurants, 23 bars, 80 spas, a Beach Club, an indoor playground, a Fun park with water slides, a boulder wall, a theater with a 360-degree stage, to name just its highlights.
A few days ago, the immense ship successfully completed its first cruise on Ems, an important phase in the Meyer building process. Accompanied by two tugs, cheered and followed in its first journey by AIDA fans, AIDAcosma crossed the river from Papenburg to Eemshaven, where it will be subjected to technical and nautical tests and will be further equipped.
Approximately 1,400 people were on board during this short trip, according to Meyer Werft.
AIDACosma is the second LNG-running vessel of the cruise line company, with the first such ship being the AIDAnova, commissioned three years ago. For Meyer Group, on the other hand, this is the third vessel to come with a low-emission LNG propulsion system. Overall, the AIDAcosma is the 115th watercraft built by the German shipyard. Meyer states that all ships in its order book are equipped with the LNG propulsion system and the company is also working on using other technologies such as fuel cells and synthetic fuels.
AIDA Cruises has a total of 14 ships in its fleet and offers cruises in Western, Northern Europe, in the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, but also in North America, Southeast Asia, the Canary Islands, Caribbean, and India. The company wants to switch to a carbon-neutral fleet by 2040.
