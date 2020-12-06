This “Chic” Scooter Will Keep Your Rug Rats Busy All Winter

However, all this temporary torment is not over. Something must be done to keep your rug rat busy for just a little bit longer. Or until our governments feel it’s safe to go back to school and all that jazz. Until then, we could have had this to keep them busy.
What we’re looking at is known as the Chic - Children's scooter. Normally, I wouldn’t be writing anything about a children’s toy, but I just couldn't resist with this one. Some of the things it can do are anything but scooter-ish.
What we see in the cover photo and gallery is from the collective mind of two designers. The first is Iu Lonng, and industrial designer from Guangzhou, China. And the second brain on the projects belongs to the body of one Junjie Chou, also an industrial designer from Guangzhou. Don’t worry, this place is 520 miles (836km) away from Wuhan, so relax.
scooter. But to be just a scooter would make for one dull Christmas. Actually, this concept, because that’s all it is at the moment, is three different vehicles, or rather toys for you teething milk-vampire.
Before we get into those functions, let’s take a quick look at the overall design. What we initially see is a sit-down scooter or moped, but obviously within the limits of a child's abilities. Three wheels, instead of two, are part of the design to allow your wannabee walker an easy time riding.
We then have a classic handlebar stem and cockpit to help maneuver the vehicle. Even though it looks like some futuristic and possibly autonomous vehicle, it's not electric. Just imagine what would happen to all your household furnishings if your toddler got his hands on 2HP. Luckily this isn’t part of the design.
handlebar stem, can be removed and simply used as a rocking chair or horse. Part two of the design, might I add. Check out the gallery if you haven’t already to get a better understanding of what I mean.
Honestly, if I had something like this when I was growing up, I probably wouldn’t have ended up the way I am now... You don’t want to know what my psychologist thinks of me. Oh, you do? Ok. I’ll give you a hint, it starts with ‘psy’.
Enough about me. The third and final function of this scooter is, you guessed it, the actual scooter. Here we see a classic design of a scooter for children under the age of seven years old. Low, and wide, with a large footboard to allow a leg to be clumsily thrown into position.
Sadly, this design will remain a concept. Until someone comes along and discovers it’s potential, if they haven’t already. Just hurry up will ya, I know plenty of parents who would throw their wallets at you if you showed them this. Maybe that time is now, who knows.
